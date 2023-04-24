All Sections
Leeds Rhinos Netball driven by personal pride now Superleague play-offs are out of reach

Brie Grierson says Leeds Rhinos are striving to finish as high as they can in Vitality Superleague – even though their play-off hopes are over.

By Nick Westby
Published 24th Apr 2023, 21:42 BST

Rhinos lost for a 10th time in 12 games on Monday night when going down 65-49 to Surrey Storm at Surrey Sports Park.

Their hopes of a second top-four finish in only their third season of existence never really got off the ground this year, but homegrown star Grierson insists there is much still to play for.

“As a professional athlete you just want to win every game regardless. Even though top four is out of reach, we just want to finish as high as we can," she said.

Brie Grierson, left, and her Leeds Rhinos Netball team-mates playing Saracens Mavericks at the first direct Arena (Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY)Brie Grierson, left, and her Leeds Rhinos Netball team-mates playing Saracens Mavericks at the first direct Arena (Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY)
“We’re second bottom now and that’s not where we want to finish, so we’re constantly trying to improve that.

“But it’s also about learning and trying to be better as a squad. We’ve got an amazing coach in Liana Leota who has played wing-attack, which is my favoured position, so to learn from her is a fantastic opportunity.

“We’ve just got to take the learnings, even though top four is out of reach.”

