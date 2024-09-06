Leeds Rhinos Netball: Geva Mentor and Joyce Mvula back for Netball 2.0 season

Liana Leota believes she has assembled a squad that mixes dynamism with versatility as Leeds Rhinos prepare for their fifth season among netball’s elite, one in which the sport in Britain takes a step into a brave new era.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos are one of eight teams in the streamlined 2025 Netball Super League, one in which a move towards professionalism is the principal aim.

Part of the new strategy was announcing the 10 players for each squad on the same day – down from 15 players including training partners in previous years - with some headline-makers in the Leeds team, as well as a host of new faces for a season that begins in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Roses legend Geva Mentor returns for a second season along with last year’s top goalscorer, Malawi international Joyce Mvula. Young Future Roses star Harriet Jones, who had an impressive debut season is back for year two looking to continue the partnership she formed with Mvula in 2024. And fans’ player of the year, Cassie Howard, who had a breakout year after making the step up from training partner last season has committed for 2025.

Geva Mentor is back for a second season with Leeds Rhinos Netball (Picture: Ben Lumley Photography)

Sophie Egbaran, who can play goal attack and goal shooter, joins the Rhinos after impressing with Mavericks last season. Sheffield-born mid court player Rosie Harris makes a welcome return to the Rhinos for a third time. Harris, who started her career with Yorkshire Jets, was part of the first ever Rhinos squad in 2021 and has re-signed for 2025 after playing for Surrey Storm last season.

Experienced Super League players Ashleigh Dekker and Bethany Brittain complete the mid-court for the Rhinos.

In defence, Ella Bowen has made the switch from Manchester Thunder and Jess Haynes joins the club after two impressive seasons for Severn Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leota said: “We have a big year coming up in our sport and it’s great to see all the hype and interest around the squad announcements. I think we have got a great squad for 2025, with two of the most respected and experienced players in Geva Mentor and Joyce Mvula returning, along with some very talented young players with lots of potential.

“What I am very excited about is our midcourt players. We have real versatility and depth between all four. They are the engine room and are the ones that are going to go and go and it’s good that all four can transition between two positions which makes them extremely valuable now we are going down to ten players.

“I think the shooters with having Sophie and Harriet as goal attack and shooter options is exciting. Again we are trying to make sure we are covering our bases, but for Sophie and Harriet to both be Future Roses and potential England U21 representatives next year is going to help them build a relationship. The fact they can interchange in that goal attack position is going to be huge. How each of them play that role differently will change our game.

“Obviously bringing Joyce back was a no brainer, on any given day we just need to give her the ball and she will put it away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her son will be coming over with her this year and hopefully that makes the move so much easier and we may see another level up for her.

“In the defence, especially Jess and Ella having that hustle, the grind and that tag team defence that will never give up added to the middies I think that there will be a lot of ball that we are able to turn over.

“As always you have to have that missing piece X-factor of a leader and Geva Mentor is that. The way she communicates with the girls and the way she makes them involved in decisions meant she got the best out of our team.

"We certainly saw the benefit of that towards the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad