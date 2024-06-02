Leeds Rhinos' Netball Super League play-off ambitions ended by Severn Stars

Just days after their long-term future was secured, Leeds Rhinos’ immediate ambitions were cut short.

The Rhinos lost a nip-and-tuck encounter with Severn Stars 61-56 at the University of Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon, so ending their quest for a top-four finish and a place in Super League’s end-of-season play-offs.

They needed to win to have any chance of hauling in the Stars, who sit fourth and have now secured the final play-off berth.

Ironically Severn are one of four teams that will not continue in Super League next year, while Rhinos will after their bid to remain in the elite tier from 2025 and beyond was accepted, as part of England Netball’s ambition to make the sport more professional.

Joyce Mvula, right, scored on all but one of her attempts for Leeds Rhinos against Severn Stars (Picture: Matthew Merrick Photography)

A former Rhinos player did most of the damage, South African Sigi Burger scoring 49 of the Stars’ 61 points. In response, Joyce Mvula missed just one shot all game for the Rhinos.