Leeds Rhinos rocked by director of netball's decision to leave club

Rafael Nadal said he wanted to be remembered as a good person and a kid who achieved more than his dreams in an emotional farewell to tennis in Malaga.

The 38-year-old’s career came to a close after Spain were dumped out of the Davis Cup in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands.

In an on-court ceremony that finished close to 1am, Nadal thanked his family and team as well as the thousands of fans clad in Spanish flags who had flocked to the Martin Carpena Arena to cheer him on.

A video montage featured tributes from the likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, David Beckham, Raul, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Garcia, while Nadal could not hold the tears back as he was acclaimed from all sides.

“The titles, the numbers are there so people probably know that, but I would like to be remembered more as a good person from a small village in Majorca,” he said.

“I had the luck that my uncle was a tennis coach and I had a great family. Just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today. But a lot of people try their best every single day. I have been very lucky in the life I have had the opportunity to live, I have lived unforgettable experiences because of tennis. I’d like to be remembered as a kid that achieved more than I ever dreamed.”

Nadal had hoped to bow out in fairytale fashion by helping his country to a sixth Davis Cup title to bookend his two-decade career, but Botic van de Zandschulp had other ideas.

The Dutchman dashed the hopes of Nadal and his army of fans by beating the home hero 6-4 6-4 in singles before teaming up with Wesley Koolhof – who is also playing his final event – to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) in the deciding doubles.

Nadal was on his feet cheering his compatriots from the sidelines but the Dutch duo held their nerve amid the din.

He then had to wait for the cheers and chants to die down as he took to the court one final time to reminisce on his career. It was only Nadal’s second ever Davis Cup loss in singles, with the other coming on his debut against the Czech Republic’s Jiri Novak way back in 2004.