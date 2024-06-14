Leeds Rhinos sign off against Manchester Thunder with one eye on Netball 2.0 preparations

Leeds Rhinos conclude their fourth season among the netball elite against title favourites Manchester Thunder in Hull this evening, but director of netball Liana Leota already has one eye on next season.

The Rhinos are one of eight teams selected to take Netball Super League into a brave new era of professionalism that will see smaller squads in a streamlined league, more money for the players and the hope is more competition on the court.

Away from the bigger picture, Leota wants everyone involved with her club to learn the lessons of her first two years in charge to give them a better chance of succeeding in the first year of Netball 2.0 as it has become known.

In both seasons, Rhinos have started slowly before rallying in the second half of the campaign.

Liana Leota, director of netball for Leeds Rhinos is already thinking about Netball 2.0 in 2025 (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images for England Netball)

In 2023 a disrupted pre-season meant they left themselves far too much to do to close the gap on the top four. This year, they had a much better lead into the season but it still wasn’t enough as their charge to the top four saw them fall one place short.

Leota, inset, said: “When we look towards 2.0, we started a month later than everyone else for this season. If we started in October, would we be peaking at the right time? In hindsight, we know what we didn’t get quite right in the pre-season.

“The performances the girls are putting together and the form they’re in, if only we had three more weeks I think we’d be smooth sailing into the play-offs.

“It was 100 per cent better than the previous year because we had everyone there from the outset, except for Geva (Mentor), which was nice.

“Zoe Davies and Joyce Mvula both settled here in early November. We did do pre-season well, but we need to give ourselves more time.”

Asked whether being able to get players in at the start of pre-season will factor into recruiting a 10-strong squad next year, Leota says it will, but there are mitigating factors to consider like existing contacts in other countries and international camps.

“It all comes down to budget, partnership contracts,” she said.