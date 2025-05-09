Leeds Rhinos want VAR in netball after Super League reject appeal over controversial defeat to Birmingham Panthers

LEEDS RHINOS have called for a video review system to be introduced into Netball Super League and for greater transparency regarding the appeal process after their attempt to have the result of last Sunday’s controversial defeat to Birmingham Panthers reversed was rejected.

Rhinos lodged an appeal with the league’s Competition Committee in the wake of their overtime defeat to Birmingham on the grounds that a shot scored by Joyce Mvula with 35 seconds remaining was inside the Super Shot area and should have counted as two points, not the one point that was reflected.

A club statement added: “Leeds also asked the Committee to acknowledge that this impacted the subsequent decision to go for a one-point option in the final play of the game, as this would have given the Rhinos victory, despite having an opportunity to take a Super Shot.

“It was only after this final goal was scored that the scoreboard in the stadium was changed to reflect a different scoreline, giving Rhinos no time to appeal, despite communication with match officials on the day and prior to extra- time being played.”

Leeds Rhinos have accepted the decision of Super League but called for transparency. (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball)

Leeds players, who appeared bemused at the time, went onto lose in the extra period.

The league has investigated and reviewed the appeal and on Thursday announced: “NSL regulations do not permit the Competition Committee to change or amend the outcome of a match following an umpire’s on-court decision in respect of the World Netball Rules and so the decision made by the umpires is considered to be final.

“As a consequence the result stands.”

Leeds have expressed their disappointment, but have accepted the verdict and used it as vehicle to call for improvements and greater transparency.

Dan Busfield, Rhinos’ franchise director, said: “We appreciate the challenging role of the game’s umpires and also the technical officials, who are volunteers, and understand the difficult job they have in high-pressure situations, and this appeal was not targeted at any individual, but rather a series of incidents that resulted in the decision to take the game into extra time.

“The introduction of the ‘Super Shot’ this season has brought an exciting new element to our competition; however, given how it can change the outcomes of games at vital periods, as it was designed to do, further developments are needed to ensure the integrity of results is paramount.

“We hope as part of this review and, in line with other elite sports, that consideration in due course is made to make video replays available to support officials and ensure scoreline confusion like this does not happen again, and all stakeholders in the game can have confidence that the right decision is concluded on the day.

“In the meantime, we would also welcome a clearer outline of the appeal procedure during the game to be given to clubs.”