Leeds Tykes free to entertain as they secure thrilling draw at Cinderford

With relegation worries put behind them a week earlier Leeds played entertaining and open rugby with nothing but pride to play for, and the crowd at West Park were certainly entertained by both teams.

The visitors drew first blood with a pushover try on three minutes which was converted, but it wasn’t long before the Tykes scored their first with right winger James Magee scoring to make it 7-5.

But Cinderford extended their lead with three tries in 22 minutes to take a 24-5 lead.

Dominic Hardman got over the line for Leeds Tykes in their 32-32 draw at Cinderford Picture: Tony Johnson

Full-back Andrew Lawson pulled one back for Leeds shortly after half time, only for Cinderford to run in another try 10 minutes for a 29-10 lead.

But Magee bagged a second try on 57 minutes which back row replacement Connor Lloyd converted, and front row replacement Dominic Hardman added another after 63 minutes to secure a four-try bonus point and narrow the deficit to 29-22.

A penalty on 66 minutes for the visitors was their final score of the afternoon, and the 32-22 scoreline wasn’t enough as Leeds made the most of the final 15 minutes.

Prop Adebowale Ademakin crashed over on 73 minutes, and flanker William Smith scored again six minutes later, although both conversions were missed.

Andrew Lawson scored a try for Leeds Tykes in their 32-32 draw at Cinderford Picture: Tony Johnson

Rotherham Titans ran out 36-17 winners over Sheffield Tigers at Clifton Lane in National Two (North).

The visitors drew first blood with an early penalty by stand-off Tom Parkin, and it took the Titans 25 minutes before they could get off the mark.

Inside centre Harry Dunne scored Rotherham’s first points with a 31st-minute try which full-back Richard Hayes converted, and they teamed up again on 39 minutes for a 14-3 half-time lead.

Winger George Tucker raced in five minutes after play had resumed for a try which Hayes converted as the Titans went 21-3 ahead, and Dunne completed his hat-trick on 50 minutes as the hosts went 26-3 ahead.

Outside centre Lewis Taylor claimed a fifth try for the Titans on 53 minutes which Hayes converted, but Tigers finally added to their score shortly after.

Replacement Simeon Meek touched down on the hour mark, while stand-off Tom Parkin’s conversion closed the gap to 33-10. Full-back Harrison Astley got his name on the scoresheet three minutes later, Parkin converting to narrow the deficit further to 33-17.

But their was to be no big comeback from the Tigers, and the Titans had the final word with a 79th minute penalty from prop Colin Quigley.

Elsewhere, there was a draw at Baildon as well as for Leeds Tykes, with the Yorkshire Two side completing their 2021-22 fixtures with a 27-27 draw with Wheatley Hills.