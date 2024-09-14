Leeds Tykes have foundations in place to build on last season's promotion near-miss

If pride in the good name of Leeds Tykes was restored last season, then the new National Two North campaign that they kicked off with a thumping win over Tynedale last week, is all about finishing the job.

After years of rebrands, relegations and flirtations with liquidation, the fall of the club that once won the Powergen Cup and dined at the top table of European competition bottomed out in the fourth tier as they embarked on a rollicking title chase with their Yorkshire rivals Rotherham Titans.

Ahead for 27 rounds of the league campaign, it was they who blinked first as Rotherham pipped them to the title and promotion to the nationalised third tier.

It took two months to get over the hurt of going so close, says Jake Brady their player / general manager, but once they reconvened at the Sycamores in early July, neither he nor the coaching staff need have worried about what mental state their players were in as preparations for the new campaign began.

Fresh outlook: A few months on from their promotion near-miss, Jake Brady, Leeds Tykes' player and general manager, says the team are planning on finishing the job.

“We asked a question. We didn’t set a goal for them, we asked the players what do you want the goal to be?” Brady tells The Yorkshire Post.

“And they were pretty clear they wanted it to be to win the league and win promotion.

“So we’ve got that as our background goal and then you work back from that asking what do we need to have in place to achieve that? We missed out last year, so what changes do we need to make to get it right this year?

“We set some values and standards that we believe we need to have in order to get promoted, as a group the players have signed up to that. Now it’s up to the coaches to hold them to those standards that they agreed to and if we do that we think we’ll achieve it.”

Beginning of the end: Leeds Tykes (white shirts) restored pride last year but it was this defeat to Rotherham Titans in April that saw the promotion race turn against them (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and in the weeks between late April and reconvening in mid-summer, Brady was able to reflect on what went wrong and what they can learn from in year two.

“There were a few things that maybe when you’re in the thick of it and everything’s going well you don’t see them as clearly as you should,” he says. “Things that seemed like minor things that actually had an impact on the way the team was performing. All it takes is a few things like that go slightly array and then the pressure comes in those tough games you start asking yourselves questions. And if your foundations aren’t that great because of those few little things, then you can crumble. Lessons learned, though.”

Despite missing out, the rugby fraternity still viewed what Leeds achieved last year in a favourable light, giving them a strong platform on which to build into this season.

“The Leeds Tykes name, from the history, the badge, the players it’s produced, the competitions it’s won - we owed the people that have put the effort in and the graft in to the shirt before us to get the club back where it needs to be,” says Brady.

“After the poor publicity of the last few years, it was nice to have people come and say ‘wow you’re playing well’ and ‘it’s nice to see Leeds at the top of the league’.

“To see us in the press with positive stuff and to have old members and old partners coming back and saying they want to get back involved with it because they could see something exciting is brewing. That was great, but we’ve got to use that again this year.”

It also had a knock-on effect on recruitment. “That becomes a lot easier when you’ve had a really successful season: players want to be a part of it,” he says. “New players are hungry and the retained players know they can’t rest on their laurels. It all feeds into the momentum.”

Even a change of head coach, Mike Aspinall handing over the reins to former player and last season’s backs coach Pete Lucock, has not affected the upward trajectory.

“Pete has done a good job of keeping training fun, keeping it moving forward so we’re always learning, looking to improve, and are not stagnating,” adds Brady. “It all contributes to what will hopefully be a successful season.”

Despite his duties as general manager, Brady will still play for Leeds whenever called upon - “I’m like that tube of toothpaste that’s almost done but you’re squeezing that last bit out,” he laughs.

But as they make the short trip to Otley today looking to make it two wins from two to start the season and remarkably, 30 from 32 in National Two North over the last 13 months, the objective now is more certain than ever.

