Leeds Tykes off the mark after stirring comeback

Off and running: A first victory under the name of Leeds Tykes for captain Jake Brady

After an early penalty miss Leeds went behind with the Hertfordshire outfit scoring a converted try on 17 minutes, but Tykes closed the gap with centre Charlie Venables getting his eye in with two penalties around the half hour mark.

However, the visitors added a penalty and unconverted try to take a 15-6 half-time lead.

Leeds came out looking determined and hit back and exerted good pressure, which eventually saw them score through centre Ben Dixon, Venables adding the conversion to narrow the gap to just two points.

Phil Davies, Director of Rugby of Leeds Tykes. (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The Tykes took the lead for the first time on 56 minutes with Venables kicking a penalty, and when scrum-half Connor Lloyd crashed over on 57 minutes and Venables added the conversion they were 23-15 ahead.

But a penalty try on 63 minutes and a penalty shortly after put Bishop’s Stortford into a narrow 25-23 lead.

However Venables added a penalty with five minutes to go to put Leeds back in front, and he added the extras following Lloyd’s second try with two minutes remaining which left them with a first win and the visitors with their first loss.

Rotherham Titans emerged narrow 48-46 winners over Bournville in National Two (North), with an injury time penalty proving enough to give the Yorkshire side the edge.

First-half tries from No 8 Zak Poole, second row Matt Challinor (2) and centre Harry Dunne saw Rotherham secure a bonus point before the break, but they trailed 27-24 and had work to do after half time.

Bournville added their fourth try two minutes after the restart to open up a 32-24 lead, but Rotherham were in no mood to let the game slip away.

Wing forward Matthew Williams and Poole added tried, while centre Richard Hayes kicked two penalties to take a 40-32 lead.

The visitors hit back with another try with ten minutes left to close the gap to 40-39, before the Titans’ hooker Harry Newborn touched down.

But the conversion was missed, and Bournville’s 79th minute converted try put them one point ahead at 46-45.

However, Hayes kept his cool with a stoppage time penalty to secure the win for Rotherham Titans.

Harrogate were 17-12 winners over Blaydon as they took their first win of the new campaign.

Stand-off Sam Fox kicked a penalty and converted tries by hooker Aarin York and second row Sam Brady to take the points.

Two tries from winger Mike Adlard and one each from hooker Latu Kivalu and winger Keane Naylor were enough to give Hull a 29-0 victory over Sheffield Tigers.

A late try ended Hull Ionians’ hopes of a victory at Loughborough Students.

They were 24-22 ahead with just a minute left on the clock, their tries having come from hooker Ben Stephenson (2) and prop Ben Bell, with centre Lewis Minikin kicking all conversions and a penalty. However, Loughborough’s fourth try came on 80 minutes, giving them the win and a bonus point and leaving Ionians reeling.

Wharfedale were left with just a four-try bonus point from a 43-26 home loss to Sedgley Park. Full-back Rian Hamilton scored two tries, while prop Elliot Stockton and No 8 Josh Burridge both added tries for Wharfedale.

Stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicked three of the conversions, but the Manchester outfit proved too strong.