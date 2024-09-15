Leeds Tykes survive scare, Rotherham Titans win again as Sheffield and Hull Ionians win city derbies

Plucky Otley nearly sprang an upset on Leeds Tykes in National Two (North) on Saturday, leading with 20 minutes to go before a 61st-minute try edged the Tykes to a 24-20 victory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Joe Rowntree kicked the hosts ahead with an early penalty, but a brace of tries from Leeds scrum-half Ewan Laughton brought them back in front at 12-3 with stand-off James Watts kicking one of the conversions.

Full-back Ben Turpin added another in the 21st minute and Watts added the extras to lead 19-3, but Otley hit back when stand-off Eddie Crossland dummied his way over on 28 minutes which Rowntree converted, and another penalty narrowed the gap to 19-13 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossland’s second try was again converted by Rowntree as Otley took the lead at 20-19, but winger James Magee’s 61st-minute try brought relief and a five-point victory for the title-hopefuls.

On the charge: Zak Poole, left, scored a brace of tries as Rotherham Titans made it two wins from two in National One.

In National One, Rotherham Titans made it two wins out of two so far with a 45-28 victory at Darlington Mowden Park.

The Titans were in control 31-7 ahead at half-time with tries coming from second row Zak Poole, No 8 Callum Bustin, full-back Ronnie Randt and flanker Harry Newborn, while centre Ritchie Hayes kicked all four conversions and a penalty.

After the break the hosts closed the gap to 31-21 with two converted tries, but Rotherham weren’t about to capitulate and Bustin and Poole added further tries which Hayes converted to secure the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Ionians ran in seven tries on their way to a 55-18 victory over city rivals Hull in National Two (North).

Two tries each from flanker James Sanderson and scrum-half Sam Pocklington helped Ionians to victory, with others coming from full-back Lewis Minikin, wingers Will Yates and James McDaniel.

Minikin was in good kicking form too, with four conversions and four penalties. Hull’s two tries were scored by scrum-half Harvey Harding and sub Charlie Beech, with Reece Dean kicking a conversion and two penalties.

Sheffield came out on top in their city derby at Sheffield Tigers’ Dore Moor home, winning 22-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two penalties from Mark Ireland put Tigers into an early lead, but Sheffield hit back with tries from second row Archie Crapper and centre Will Smith to lead 12-6 at the break.

Winger Christian Hooper added another try and Elliot Fisher’s conversion extended their lead to 19-6, but Tigers hit back ten minutes later with a converted try from hooker Ben Crowe, before a drop goal from Callum Posa in the final minute gave Sheffield the last word.

Similarly, Wharfedale were winners on the road in a Yorkshire derby clash at Harrogate, taking a 35-29 victory.

Scrum-half Sam Gaudie ran in two tries and kicked five conversions to help Wharfedale take control, while other tries came from centre Oli Cicognini, prop Jake Armstrong and wing forward Jack Pinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s tries came from full-back Conor Miller, prop Jacob Percival and two from winger Sean Triana, but they had to settle for a couple of bonus points.

York remain unbeaten in Regional One North East, but had to work hard for a 25-22 win at Blaydon. And their lack of try bonus points mean they are second in the table behind Scunthorpe, who beat Huddersfield 40-30.

Ilkley are third after taking two points from a 13-13 home draw with Alnwick, while Selby narrowly lost out 29-26 at Cleckheaton.