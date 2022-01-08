Leeds Tykes to make Headingley homecoming

Back to their roots: Leeds Tykers are back at Headingley this afternoon. (Picture: Andrew Varley)

Phil Davies’ side have been playing at West Park Leeds this season since reverting to their old name of Leeds Tykes following Yorkshire Carnegie’s demise.

But as part of the agreement moving forward, they secured the chance to play two home games at their previous long-standing home of Headingley.

Granted, the visit of third-tier leaders Rosslyn Park this afternoon may be different to the likes of Leicester Tigers and Wasps featuring there in the club’s Premiership pomp but it is still something everyone involved with is excited by.

Second-row Jake Brady said: “The lads are looking forward to it. Headingley is one of the best rugby stadiums in the country and it is a real privilege to play there.

“A lot of the boys haven’t played there before and it is the home of the Tykes of old, back in the day, so there is that connection with the place as well.

“But regardless of the history and connection, just the facilities, too: the pitch is brilliant, the changing rooms in the new North Stand are great and it’s a top place to be in.”

Tykes, who have picked up four wins so far, are in action for the first time in more than a month after seeing two games ruled out by Covid before Christmas.

They are bolstered today by the addition of a number of Leeds Beckett University players and are relishing the chance to face Rosslyn.

“They are the leaders but not unbeatable,” said Brady.

“They got beaten by Cambridge before Christmas and, the week before that, Chinnor pushed them close, only losing by a point.

“Yes, they are top of the league but not by a stretch.

“We want a performance but we got well-beaten (60-10) by them at the start of the season when we were just starting out. This is an opportunity for us to show how much we’ve improved over that time and show how competitive we can be.