Leeds Tykes: Victory should kick-start National One campaign, says Kieran Davies

The Welsh fly-half’s 79th minute try saw Phil Davies’ side rescue a 27-25 success on Saturday and register only their second National One triumph of the season.

They had been 10-0 ahead early on but when their opponents took the lead in the final quarter it looked like being another narrow defeat for Tykes who have suffered in such a fashion on a number of occasions this term.

But Davies raced through to deliver the glory and see Leeds rise clear from bottom place, too.

“For everyone at the club, it was massive,” he said.

“Given the last couple of games, where it’s gone in the last few moments, personally it was just a feeling of relief to get over the line.

“I don’t think I’ve smiled much lately. It was a huge win for us especially as it also got us off the bottom of the pile and it was thoroughly deserved.

“It was awesome to experience.”

The 25-year-old added: “It was a great feeling to go over like that.

“I heard the crowd go wild before I even touched the ball down which was pretty cool.

“It’s a team game, though, and it capped off a win which was well-deserved.

“It’d been coming for us and I was delighted.

“I remember standing behind the sticks when they scored towards the end and I did think ‘here we go again.’

“But we have been working really hard and sticking to our processes and believing.

“We knew the win would still come to us, regardless of how long was left, and fortunately it did.

“It was nice to be on the other end of one of those results for once.”

Davies played his youth rugby for Aberavon in South Wales before moving to Yorkshire at the age of 19 to attend Leeds Beckett University.

He played for their side and was picked up by Yorkshire Carnegie in the 2019-20 season before Covid halted the Championship campaign.

Davies, who gained a sport development degree plus a sport business masters and is now a junior accountant in Leeds, then spent last summer training with the reformed Tykes.

The majority of their seven previous outings had been away from home but - after visiting Caldy this Saturday - they face a run of five of their next six fixtures being at West Park Leeds.

“We’ve been to some of the toughest away fixtures already,” added Davies, having visited leaders Cinderford and second-placed Rosslyn Park.

“We’ve only played at home three times this season and we can try and use that for some momentum now.