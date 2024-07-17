As a centre in the NFL, Jesse Sapolu snapped the ball to two of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of American football in Joe Montana and Steve Young.

He won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s and ’90s and blazed a trail for future generations of Polynesian players breaking into the American game.

Though a long time retired from playing, he is still recruiting to the game that gave him so much.

Sapolu was in Leeds on Tuesday to help launch a joint initiative between the NFL Foundation UK, the Leeds United Foundation and the San Francisco 49ers to provide greater access for educational and sporting pathways to young people in Leeds through flag football, a sport that enters the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Trailblazer: Samoan born Jesse Sapolu played centre and guard for the San Francisco 49ers and is now launching flag football in Leeds (Picture: Al Bello/Allsport/Getty Images)

“It’s a great way to spread the game worldwide,” Sapolu told The Yorkshire Post. “It was the level I learned at growing up in Samoa and it allowed me to flourish.

“Once people start to learn the rules and understand the game a little more the game will spread out even quicker.

“There’s not nearly the amount of complicated plays that go into regular gridiron, the biggest challenge is finding someone who can throw the ball.”

When Samoa-born Sapolu began his journey to the NFL via the University of Hawaii, he was largely on his own because there were not the opportunities for foreign players to play in America’s leading competition.

Offensive guard Jesse Sapolu of the San Francisco 49ers protects quarterback Steve Young (background) (Picture: George Rose/Getty Images)

But now, with the expansion of the NFL via the London Series which has grown year on year since its first game in 2007, and the international player pathway, there are so many more opportunities for non-Americans to make it all the way.

Throw in flag football’s inclusion into the Olympic programme and there are now two huge goals for aspiring players to aim for.

“It was tough back then, there weren’t many of us, I was still in the pioneering stage,” said Sapolu.

“The pressure came from making sure the kids back home watching you saw you doing well. If you didn’t do well then every Polynesian kid is back home seeing you not doing well, and it knocks your country back, therefore there was a lot of pressure.

“Now we have 100 or so players, it’s grown that much.

“When I played rosters were 45 players. Now it’s 53 plus 16 developmental players and then the NFL added a spot for international players.

“The opportunities now are way more than I ever had, the salaries have gone up crazy, there’s offensive linemen making $30m. I think I was born a little early, but this is the time to be getting into the sport if you are from Britain, or even from Leeds.”

Leeds United will host a number of events over the coming three-year period to get young people in the city involved in flag football, with the aim of having 3,000 kids playing the sport in three years.

Sixty thousand young people from 650 schools play the sport in the UK as a result of the NFL Foundation’s involvement in London, Birmingham and Manchester. But this is the first time it has come to Yorkshire. It has initially been launched in Holbeck, Beeston and Chapeltown.

Frances Milner, CEO of Leeds United Foundation, said: “We’re an organisation who believe the power of sport is incredible in helping communities across Leeds through lifestyle and healthy choices and this really fits into what we do.