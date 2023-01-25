Leeds United to host San Francisco 49ers Watch Party for NFC Championship game with Philadelphia Eagles

Leeds United are hosting a Watch Party for the 49ers’ huge NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, with a place in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, next month up for grabs.
It is the second time the 49ers – who have been granted marketing rights in the United Kingdom by the NFL – have staged a Watch Party this season, the first being a regular season game with the Atlanta Falcons at The BOX in downtown Leeds.
Part of the reason the 49ers are targeting West Yorkshire is the 44% stake 49ers Enterprises have taken in Leeds United.
Sunday’s event begins at 6.30pm (kick-off from 8pm) with fans invited to enjoy full coverage of the clash, as both teams vie for a place in the Super Bowl.
Upon arrival, each attendee will receive a team-branded giveaway item, whilst a limited food menu and bar will be available for all attendees to enjoy throughout the duration of the game. The game will be shown on all screens at the venue.
During the broadcast, attendees will be treated to Levi’s ® Stadium likeness which includes chants, scoring songs, starting lineups, etc. At the end of each quarter, there will be a raffle featuring 49ers prizes, and memorabilia.
Visit the Leeds United website to get your free ticket.
The 49ers have beaten Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys in the post-season so far, but this will be their toughest test yet, going into the No 1-seeded Philadelphia Eagles’ back yard.