Leeds United to host San Francisco 49ers Watch Party for NFC Championship game with Philadelphia Eagles

The burgeoning relationship between English Premier League club Leeds United and NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers continues this weekend.

Leeds United are hosting a Watch Party for the 49ers’ huge NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, with a place in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, next month up for grabs.

It is the second time the 49ers – who have been granted marketing rights in the United Kingdom by the NFL – have staged a Watch Party this season, the first being a regular season game with the Atlanta Falcons at The BOX in downtown Leeds.

Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys (Picture: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Part of the reason the 49ers are targeting West Yorkshire is the 44% stake 49ers Enterprises have taken in Leeds United.

Sunday’s event begins at 6.30pm (kick-off from 8pm) with fans invited to enjoy full coverage of the clash, as both teams vie for a place in the Super Bowl.

Upon arrival, each attendee will receive a team-branded giveaway item, whilst a limited food menu and bar will be available for all attendees to enjoy throughout the duration of the game. The game will be shown on all screens at the venue.

During the broadcast, attendees will be treated to Levi’s ® Stadium likeness which includes chants, scoring songs, starting lineups, etc. At the end of each quarter, there will be a raffle featuring 49ers prizes, and memorabilia.

Visit the Leeds United website to get your free ticket.