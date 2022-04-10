Lewis Hamilton frustrated as he falls behind in Formula 1 title race as Charles Leclerc enjoys Australian Grand Prix triumph

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne Picture: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

The seven-time world champion departs Australia 43 points behind Charles Leclerc following the Ferrari driver’s one-sided victory at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Sunday.

Hamilton started fifth and finished fourth – one place behind George Russell who claimed his first podium in Mercedes colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton heads to Kuala Lumpur for a sponsor event on Monday, before the next round in Imola on April 24.

Frustrated Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton Picture: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

“I will be on Zoom calls with our bosses, and really trying to rally them up,” said Hamilton.

“We have got some improvements that we need to make and we need everyone’s support in doing so. It is about making sure we leave no stone unturned, that the hunger is there and we are maximising every moment.

“I will be chasing the people in the wind tunnel, the aerodynamic guys, and just looking at every single area.

“There is performance to be gained and we need it now, not in two or three races. I have got to keep that encouragement and energy high.

“I prefer to stay optimistic. There are 20 races to go. I am really hoping we can get in the fight, but with every bit of improvement we make so will Red Bull and Ferrari. It is not going to be easy. The gap is pretty big right now but there is a long way to go.”

At a balmy Albert Park - with 420,000 spectators visiting the Melbourne venue for the Grand Prix weekend – Hamilton made two positions to third at the start.

Hamilton drew alongside Lando Norris within metres and then moved ahead of Sergio Perez after out-braking the Mexican heading into the first corner. Russell, who started sixth, also beat Norris to the opening bend.

In his superior Red Bull, Perez fought his way back past Hamilton twice – on lap 10 and then after the Briton’s sole pit stop. Perez also eased past Russell before all three men were promoted a place when Max Verstappen’s Red Bull expired for the second time in three races.