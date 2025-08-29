IT’S fair to say Lewis Jones is looking forward to his second stint on the bench with Sheffield Steeldogs.

The 28-year-old was first given bench coach duties when working under player-coach Ben Morgan at the start of the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign.

After leaving part-way through the campaign, Jones got himself another No 2 gig at second-tier rivals Romford Raiders, working alongside player-coach Adam Laishram.

The pair guided the Raiders to the NIHL National Cup final, beating Milton Keynes Lightning in the semi-finals before losing out over two legs in the final to Leeds Knights, who had beaten the Steeldogs in the other semi-final.

BACK FOR MORE: Lewis Jones is back behind the bench as assistant coach at Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

The move to Ice Sheffield of head coach Slava Koulikov from Peterborough Phantoms in the summer, however, has offered Jones the chance to return to the Steeldogs, who enter the 2025-26 campaign full of optimism following a strong summer of recruitment.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the Steeldogs,” said Jones.

“Working with Slava is an amazing opportunity for me to develop and grow as a coach.

"Having come so close in the Cup last season, I’d love nothing more but than to go one step further and win some silverware with the group that we are building here.”

Koulikov – whose team open their pre-season campaign with a weekend double-header at Edinburgh Capitals – is determined to build a strong working relationship with Jones.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Lewis on board as assistant coach,” said Koulikov.

“Lewis has done great job last season supporting the head coach in Romford. He has earned a strong reputation for his work ethic, professionalism, and ability to connect with players.

"This will be our first time working together, and I’m genuinely excited to build a strong coaching partnership.

"I believe we share the same values when it comes to preparation, accountability, and creating the right environment for players to thrive.