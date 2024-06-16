Lexus Ilkley Trophy in full swing as Denis Kudla rekindles old memories
The 31-year-old American, once ranked as high as 53 in the world, overcame 23-year-old Brit, George Loffhagen, in straight sets in Sunday’s opening match.
Following his 6-3 6-2 victory, Kudla said: “I served really well, it was still a little tricky because we haven’t had that much time to practice on the grass with the weather.
“I’ve had some bad grass court years but I still consider myself something of a specialist.
“It’s not so much a serve game out here, it’s a return game. Everybody has a good serve on grass, so the guys that return well, and know how to hit a good ball, those are the ones that win.”
Kudla, who followed up his Ilkley victory with a run to the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2015, added: “I haven’t made a fourth round since, but I still believe I can do that given the right circumstances.
“There’s still a lot to improve on, but if I find my game here at the highest level, I’ll be happy,” hesaid.
“My priority is Wimbledon. So, as many matches as I can get, hopefully I can win this thing and get a wildcard.”
Loffhagen was one of four British men to fall at the first qualifying round in West Yorkshire.
Glasgow’s Aidan McHugh, 23, took the opening set against Hugo Grenier, ranked 180 in the world, with two breaks of serve.
The Frenchman, who was ranked inside the top 100 in 2022, battled back to win 1-6 6-2 6-0 to avoid a shock against the world No 358.
Twenty-five-year-old Jay Clarke, who sits at a world ranking of 336, fell to France’s Benjamin Bonzi.
Bonzi, 28, is now ranked at 172 after briefly breaking the top 50 last year. He battled past Derbyshire’s Clarke in two close sets 6-3 7-5.
Brit Oliver Bonding, 16, put on an impressive display before an eventual defeat in one of the few first qualifying round matches to be completed on Saturday after action moved to the indoor hard courts.
Playing in his first tournament at ATP Challenger level, the Surrey youngster, ranked at 22 in the ITF’s world junior rankings, lost in three sets to 155-ranked Tomas Barrios Vera, 26, of Chile.
There were much better fortunes for British players in the opening qualifying rounds in the women’s draw, with four home players progressing.
To catch up on Saturday’s lost play, all women’s matches were moved to the indoor hard courts on day two of the tournament.
Among the winners was Leeds-born Naiktha Bains, 26, returning to Ilkley in the singles tournament after her run to the doubles final two years ago.
Sitting at a singles ranking of 535, Bains overcame China’s Ma Yexin, 25, who is ranked over 300 places higher at 204, in straight sets.
“It’s been a pretty tough week, my prep leading into it has not been what I wanted,” Bains said on her victory.
“I knew today was going to be tough but I’m proud of myself the way I dealt with it in the end, but I managed myself and I came through it which is the main thing.”
On starting her tournament indoors, she added: “I don’t want to be here at my home tournament and not get to play on the grass courts.
“So I had to stay in it long enough to be able to play out there. With the rain in Nottingham and everything else, I’m glad how I handled what was thrown at me today.
“I didn’t even know that we were going to play indoors, so I didn’t really get to hit on it before we played,” she said.
“I’m just happy to have got the win.”
Highly rated 19-year-old, Ranah Akua Stoiber, started her tournament with a straight sets win in her third consecutive year atIlkley.
The Brit, ranked 684 in the world, put on an assured performance to beat Australia’s Maddison Inglis, 26, ranked 242, 6-1 6-0.
Eighteen-year-old Ella McDonald of Preston, ranked 807, also pulled off a shock victory to beat China’s Sijia Wei, 21, ranked inside the world’s top 200, in straight sets.
There was also victory for London’s Lauryn John-Baptiste, 24, ranked outside the WTA’s top 1,000, while fellow-Brits Isabelle Lacy, Sally Pethybridge, Allegra Korpanec Davies, and Hephzibah Oluwadare fell at the first stage in West Yorkshire.
Play continued on the show courts with some men playing their second match of the day, Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev and Chile’s Barrios Vera were among the first qualifiers to reach the main draw.