Liam Kirk scores first AHL goal in Tucson Roadrunners win over rivals Texas Stars

LIAM KIRK made his mark in front of his new home crowd in the best way possible when scoring in Texas Roadrunners’ 4-0 win over AHL rivals Texas Stars on Saturday night.

By Phil Harrison
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 9:58 am
MAGIC MOMENT: Liam Kirk pokes the puck home in the 20th minute to give Tucson Roadrunners the lead against Texas Stars. Picture courtesy of Tucson Roadrunners/Kate Dibildox.

The former Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs forward - handed a three-year entry level contract by NHL’s Arizona Coyotes earlier this summer – gave his side the lead with just 23 seconds of the first period remaining when the puck broke free in front of the Texas goal and he was quickest to react to poke the puck home. (WATCH Kirk score his goal in the You Tube highlights below)

The Roadrunners went on to win the game 4-0 with Ben McCartney grabbing a hat-trick to seal a second win from three games for Kirk’s team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Liam Kirk prepares to put in the hard yards at Tucson Roadrunners in order to ac...

“It was a good performance, starting from our goalie up to our forwards and defense, everyone played a solid game,” said hat-trick hero McCartney afterwards. “I think our 200-foot game was good, and so was our discipline when it came to the structure of the game. If we keep playing that way good things will happen.”

The two sides meet again on Sunday night at Tucson Convention Centre.

Last month, 21-yar-old Kirk, from Maltby, had impressed in Arizona’s development camp – much like the one he attended after first being drafted byt them back in 2018 – to the point where he was included in their pre-season training camp. Along with a number of other hopefuls, however, he was sent down to the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate, Tucson, where he has now made three appearances and is working hard in the hope of getting the call-up that will see him achieve his NHL dream.

Liam Kirk tunrs to celebrate with his Tucson Roadrunners' team-mates after giving the home side the lead against Texas Stars on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Tucson Roadrunners/Kate Dibildox
Liam KirkNHLSheffield Steelers