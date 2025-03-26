Lifelong Hull KR fan surprised with matchday experience after routine eye test
During a routine eye test, she spoke with the optometrist about her love for the club, leading the team to extend the invitation as part of Specsavers’ partnership with Hull KR, established earlier this year.
Anita Lynes, store manager at Specsavers Hull says: "After hearing about Shirley’s passion for Hull KR, we knew we had to do something special. Our partnership with Hull KR is about bringing the community together, and so we were thrilled to give Shirley this well-deserved experience."
Not only has Shirley followed the club for over four decades, but she also has a dog named Robin in tribute to the team and her ringtone plays the Hull KR theme song.
As well as watching the game, Shirley also got to meet the players. She says: ‘Hull KR has remained a source of comfort and connection over the years, especially after the loss of my daughter.
‘Hull KR has been a huge part of my life for over 40 years, so getting to watch the match with the team and even meet the players was a dream come true. I’m so grateful for this unforgettable experience’.
Mrs MacGregor was delighted to meet Peta Hiku and Dean Hadley who both presented her with a signed shirt from the Hull KR team which she was thrilled with.