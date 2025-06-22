Lindrick and Fulford welcome Open Championship hopefuls

An assortment of Yorkshire golfers - professional and amateur - contest Open Championship regional qualifying at two of the region’s highest-regarded courses on Monday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindrick, on the South Yorkshire/Worksop border, and Fulford in York are two of the 15 courses nationwide hosting the first stage of qualifying for next month’s Open at Royal Portrush.

Up for grabs for anything between eight to 12 golfers at each course is progression to local final qualifying the following Tuesday. That is a 36-hole shootout from which only three people from each of the four courses will qualify. First up though is today’s challenge, 18 holes at courses they are more familiar with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the Gill brothers for instance. Bailey is a professional who plays on the Challenge Tour, and the course record holder at Lindrick. He has made it to final qualifying before. Going out in the group before him at 7.44am is his 18-year-old brother Spencer, an amateur, whois playing the Open qualifier for the first time.

Lindrick hosts Open Championship regional qualifying on Monday June 23, 2025.

Others at Lindrick include amateurs Tom Osbourne and Callum Macfie, Huddersfield’s James Bailey and Dylan Shaw-Radford, Garry Cuthbert and Michael Sowerby (Alwoodley), Julian Wood and Joshua Morley (Hallamshire), Max Reynolds (Wheatley), George Mason (Wath) and Jack Whaley (Rotherham).