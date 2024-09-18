Lindsey Burrow champions ‘Ladies Only’ racing syndicate aimed at female entrepreneurs in Yorkshire

The Good Racing Co, the organisation behind the successful Rob Burrow and Graham Lee Racing Clubs, is launching a new concept racing syndicate hoping to attract female entrepreneurs into becoming part-owners of an all-female exclusive racing club.

Women are invited to buy shares in in the syndicate for Dolly’s Delight, a promising two-year-old filly with an impressive flat pedigree and an all-female team, including the hugely respected trainer Julie Camacho. The syndicate has already secured two ambassadors committed to champion the club: former-jockey and ITV Racing presenter Adele Mulrennan and Lindsey Burrow, wife to the late rugby legend Rob Burrow.

Horseracing is the second-most popular spectator sport in the UK, behind football. It is estimated that six million people attend the races each year in Britain, with 40 per cent of the attendees being women.

“There’s a huge opportunity for businesswomen in Yorkshire to benefit from The Good Racing Co.’s first ladies-only racing club” says founder, Phil Hawthorne. “Traditional networking and corporate events, such as golf days and football hospitality, are aimed predominantly at men. It’s only right that horseracing, which is a sport that allows men and women to compete equally, should design racing clubs specifically with women in mind.

Trainer Julie Camacho and Good Racing Co Ambassdor Adele Mulrennan with Dolly's Delight

“Yorkshire is the obvious place to launch this new concept club in. The county has nine racecourses, and the industry contributes over £300 million each year to Yorkshire’s economy through racing and non-raceday events*. This gives women in the region a real opportunity to meet likeminded business professionals and grow their network of female entrepreneurs, with the aim of attracting new clients.”

The Good Racing Co. will be hosting a range of exclusive events for this new syndicate, including stable visits for owners and a series of networking events including spa days and fashion shows. Members will also benefit from owner’s badges on racedays and brand and business promotion.

Share options, which can be bought online, start at £1,300 for a 2.5 per cent share and £90 monthly training fee. Shareholders will also get a percentage share of prize money and future sale proceeds. Alfa Kellenic, another horse in The Good Racing Co.’s stable, has won nearly £100,000 so far in 2024.

Ambassador to the new Ladies-only syndicate, Lindsey Burrow says “I first got involved in horseracing in 2020 with Rob, and I’ve become a committed fan over the years. I love a day at the races, and there’s nothing more special than being in the Owner’s Enclosure and getting invited to the stables for that exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience. I’m looking forward to meeting the likeminded women who join the club.”

Ambassador Adele Mulrennan says: "I jumped at the chance to be part of this new ladies-only racing syndicate, and I’m confident it’s going to be really popular. Julie Camacho is a fantastic trainer, and Dolly’s Delight has already shown lots of promise from her first three runs. In time she will be a sure winner!"