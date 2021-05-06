Lions squad - who has been chosen by Warren Gatland

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland. (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

The 35-year-old Ospreys forward captained Wales to the Guinness Six Nations title in March.

Jones, who embarks on a fourth successive Lions tour, has clocked up a world record 157 Tests for Wales and the Lions.

He was the favourite to be appointed as Lions skipper by head coach Warren Gatland ahead of other potential contenders like England internationals Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell.

England's Owen Farrell is part of the 37-man squad to tour South Africa for the 2021 (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

And it headlines a stellar playing career that has seen him win five Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and play in two World Cup semi-finals.

Jones led the Lions to a Test series-clinching victory over Australia in Sydney eight years ago when fellow Welshman Sam Warburton was injured.

And he will now be in charge from the start of the tour in July and August that is highlighted by three Tests against the world champion Springboks.

Speaking on lionsrugby.com, Jones said: “Obviously very proud, very privileged. To be selected in the squad is initially what you want to be hearing, and to have the armband as well is a privilege, with the names that have gone before and what those players have achieved.”

Asked how he had found out, Jones said: “I had a call from Gats on Sunday evening, actually a missed call. Thought better give him a call back.

“We had a quick chat and I accepted obviously. I’ve just got a huge amount of pride to add this to the CV, but obviously there’s a lot of work to do once we get out there.”

BACKS

Josh Adams (Wales)

Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Elliot Daly (England)

Gareth Davies (Wales)

Owen Farrell (England)

Chris Harris (Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Ali Price (Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Duhan Van Der Merwe (Scotland)

Anthony Watson (England

Liam Williams (Wales)

FORWARDS

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Jack Conan (Ireland)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

Tom Curry (England)

Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Jamie George (England)

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Jonny Hill (England)

Maro Itoje (England)

Wyn Jones (Wales)

Courtney Lawes (England)

Ken Owens (Wales)

Andrew Porter (Ireland))

Sam Simmonds (England)

Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Mako Vunipola (England)

Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, capt)