FROM gritted teeth on The Mall to a lung-busting solo break in Richmond, Virginia, a beaming smile with her daughter in Bedale to a mud-splattered punch to the heavens in the old velodrome in Roubaix, Lizzie Deignan has conjured up some iconic images in British women’s cycling over the past decade and a half.

Over four days next weekend, two of them through parts of her beloved Yorkshire, the British cycling public get to see her one last time and give thanks for the memories as ‘Our Lizzie’ rides her home tour for the final time.

There are some big names who will cycle the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women from Dalby Forest on Thursday, June 5, to Glasgow on Sunday, June 8, but none of them have given as much to the sport as Deignan.

One of Yorkshire’s finest, she has already announced this will be her final year of competing, a curtain call of her favourite races in a women’s peloton professionalised in part through her words and deeds.

ONE LAST PUSH: Lizzie Deignan of Lidl-TREK Climbs the Saltburn Bank during last year's Women's Road Race in the Lloyds Bank National Road Championships Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

A fearsome, trailblazing competitor from the moment she was spotted by a talent scout at school in Otley, Deignan is an Olympic silver medallist, a former world champion, Tour de France La Course and Paris-Roubaix winner among many accolades.

She is also no stranger to competing on home roads, having won the Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire back in 2017, and the Tour of Britain in 2016 and ’19.

She also took the mountains jersey last year, proving that she can still mix it with the best.

And it is poignant that she gets to ride in her home county one final time next week.

THAT WAS THEN: Lizzie Armitstead wins the Pinsent Masons Women’s Grand Prix in her hometown of Otley back in 2014. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“This will be my final Tour of Britain so it will be bittersweet,” said Deignan, 36, of race that begins with a Dalby Forest to Redcar stage on Thursday and continues on Friday from Hartlepool to a formidable finish up Saltburn Bank on the North Yorkshire coast on Friday.

“But I am going to be surrounded by some incredible women as part of our Lidl-Trek team so I’m confident we can make it a good week and we will be motivated to achieve some nice results together.

“I’m always happy to race the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women. I have such special memories from this race and over my career I have had a lot of success here.

“It’s always a different feeling racing in front of home crowds so I hope we see lots of fans out cheering for the women’s peloton over all four days.”

RISING STAR:Cat Ferguson (Great Britain) wins the Women's Junior Road Race in Zurich last year to become world champion. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Almost half her age but already with two junior world titles to her name, is another Yorkshirewoman ready to take on the baton from Deignan.

Cat Ferguson, 19, of Skipton, is the rising star of British women’s cycling. Last autumn she won the junior world time-trial and road race double and will contest the Tour of Britain in the colours of Movistar.

The defending women’s British junior champion, Ferguson recently celebrated victory in the Navarra Women's Elite Classic one-day race in Spain.

Imogen Wolff is another emerging talent set to feature next week. The Team Wisma | Lease a Bike prospect was second behind Ferguson in the junior British road race last year and won a stage and the youth classification in her first race of the season, the Vuelta a Extremadura.

Riding alongside Deignan will be her Lidl-Trek teammate Anna Henderson, who said: “It's always special to race on home soil, and as a British rider, we don't have so many opportunities so I will be looking to make the most of this moment and hopefully, we will see lots of British cycling fans on the roads to support us.

“Last year, Lizzie and I raced together as part of the national team so it will be cool to line-up alongside her again as part of Lidl-Trek. We are going to be starting with a strong team so I am really motivated to be part of that and to hopefully have some success together over the four stages."

Next week’s Tour of Britain Women will also see both Bäckstedt sisters, Elynor and Zoe, competing for the first time, as younger sister Zoe makes her debut, having recently finished 15th in Paris Roubaix.

Former junior world road race champion Zoe will line-up for Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto, alongside the previously announced Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, while Elynor is the first confirmed rider for UAE Team ADQ, for her third appearance in the race.

They join the likes of European champion Lorena Wiebes (Team SDWorx – Protime) and double Olympic gold medallist Kristen Faulkner (EF Education – Oatly) on the provisional start list.