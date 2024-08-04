OTLEY’S Lizzie Deignan will continue to compete – at least for another year – but confirmed she had taken part in her last Olympics following Sunday’s women’s road race.

Pfeiffer Georgi finished fifth for Great Britain as American Kristen Faulkner claimed a surprise gold in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Faulkner capitalised on a moment’s hesitation from pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky and London 2012 winner Marianne Vos to race away in the final three kilometres for the biggest win of her professional career.

Fifth was a strong result for the 23-year-old Georgi after she and team-mates Deignan and Anna Henderson had threatened to make more of a promising position.

GOOD SHOWING: At one point, Otley's Elizabeth Deignan led the way for the Great Britain during the women's road race at the Paris 2024 Olympics - eventually finishing 12th. Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com

A crash for Faulkner’s team-mate Chloe Dygert split the race as they approached the city centre circuit with a little over 50km to go.

Team GB found themselves with all three riders in a small front group, the only team with more than one. But they could not take advantage of the numbers, with Georgi dropped by Vos and Blanka Vas on the last climb of the Butte Montmartre.

Britain had the numbers but ultimately not the strength.

Deignan, who took silver behind Vos at the London Olympics 12 years ago, had launched attack after attack along with Henderson inside the last 30km, trying to force further splits in the group.

END OF THE ROAD: Otley's Lizzie Deignan relaxes after coming 12th in the Women's Cycling Road Race in Paris on Sunday. Picture: David Davies/PA

It seemed too early, but Deignan knew she had to go early, revealing she had been in hospital only 10 days previously with an undisclosed condition.

“I had an absolutely abysmal preparation for this race,” the 35-year-old said.

“Maybe from the outside you try and keep the three for as long as you can, but I knew actually the best thing I could do was establish that breakaway, give Pfeiffer a free ride.

“As soon as Kopecky jumped across, that’s when I started attacking it. They were complete suicide moves. I had no intention of riding away to a medal because I was really struggling today with pain.”

After the race Deignan, who finished 12th one place ahead of Henderson, confirmed she has signed a new contract to remain with Lidl-Trek next year, but also said this would be her final Olympics.