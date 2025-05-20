Local Boxers Excel on Leeds Promoter's Show

Charlie Kirk started boxing only recently ‘to learn how to handle myself and toughen up frankly,’ and is grateful to Beeston promoter Tristan Haynes for the chance ‘to showcase the skills I’ve learnt in what is the best sport I’ve ever done.’

‘Everyone should learn to box to feel more confident about self-defence,’ said Kirk, 16. ‘I feel better about myself each session I attend, and I’ve now proved my skills in two exhibition bouts. I’m hoping I’ll have a decision about soon and if successful maybe I could eventually become a professional boxer.’ Dad Adam commented that Charlie ‘has always enjoyed a physical challenge and this is the ultimate one. We will support him.’

At 27 and father to a boy of six, Leeds 10 roofer Sam Grayshon won his first ever bout by split decision after three hard fought rounds. ‘I’d done some boxing years ago,’ said Grayshon, ‘but now I’m taking it seriously as I want to be a role model for my young son, someone with a purpose that he can look up to.’

Kirk and Grayshon boxed on Haynes 13 held at The Anglers Club in Burmantofts. ‘A skills bout without the pressure of a declared win/lose result is ideal for children like Charlie just starting out,’ said Haynes, ‘and most are then enthusiastic to progress to fights with a result. Sam has shown that you can start competing successfully as an adult. I particularly want to commend Owen Ineson who won our promotion’s title belt. He’ll admit to fighting where maybe he shouldn’t have before starting boxing training. Owen’s now dedicated to the sport with the result that he boxes confidently, competently and courageously. He put on a masterclass defeating Matty Piper.’

Owen Ineson won title belt

‘Tristan and I worked out a game plan,’ said Middleton resident Ineson, 19, ‘I used my jab repeatedly and concentrated on footwork agility. I won the belt. Now it’s back to roofing but I’m looking forward to the September show.’