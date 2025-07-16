Local volunteer Karate Club Crowned World Champions

Malmö Arena, one of Sweden’s leading indoor venues, is known not only for hosting elite sporting events but also the Eurovision Song Contest in both 2013 and 2024.

Ichiban Karate Leeds, a grassroots club run entirely by volunteers, represented Dokan England at the championships earlier this month. The event drew nearly 4,000 competitors from 33 countries, making it one of the most competitive tournaments on the international karate calendar.

Despite being one of the smaller associations in attendance, Dokan England secured a top 10 finish in the medal standings, with Ichiban athletes playing a vital role in that success.

Three athletes stood out in particular:

Layjha, senior squad member and team captain, was crowned World Champion in short weapons (kobudo), adding to her 2024 European title.

Frank, a cadet competitor, became World Champion in kumite, also holding the European title in the same category.

Aleeza, a promising young athlete, won gold in short weapons and took a hard-fought silver medal in individual kata, showcasing her versatility and precision in both disciplines.

“To come home with three world champions and nearly 30 medals is something we never take for granted,” said Head Instructor Kylie-Jo Greeff.

“We’re a grassroots club — training in the evenings and funding these trips through local fundraising and sponsorship. The level of dedication from our athletes, coaches, and families is truly remarkable.”

Ichiban’s journey to Sweden was made possible through community-driven efforts including bake sales, bag packs, and sponsorship from Gapuma and Indigo Car Hire. The club operates on a not-for-profit basis and is led entirely by volunteers who donate their time to coaching and supporting young athletes.

Greeff added:

“We may not have the resources of a national federation, but we have heart, teamwork, and belief. Our athletes train hard, support each other, and have shown that world-class results are possible with community behind you.”

Ichiban Karate Leeds is now welcoming new students as it looks ahead to the next competition season, with classes available for beginners through to elite competitors.