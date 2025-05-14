LOGAN NEILSON believes his move to Sheffield Steelers offers him the best chance of realising his full potential.

Having spent two seasons at rivals Nottingham Panthers – where his father Corey spent 10 years as coach – Neilson has made the short move up the M1.

His departure from the Panthers was first announced back on April 24, with many assuming he would make the longer journey north to Elite League rivals Glasgow Clan, where his dad is currently head coach and older brother Cade is already on board.

But while some may have been surprised by his decision to head to Sheffield and play under head coach Aaron Fox, it makes perfect sense for the 22-year-old US-born forward, who posted 14 goals and 18 assists in 117 appearances across two seasons for the Panthers.

“When the season ended I looked at my options and I just want to play, this is the best fit for me, I believe this is where I will play the most,” said Neilson, whose stock rose further after impressing when making his Great Britain senior debut in the recent World Championships in Romania which saw Pete Russell’s team clinch promotion back to the top tier.

“There were times when I didn’t play as much as I would have liked last year at Nottingham and after talking with Foxy it just felt right, if a little strange.

“Of course I talked it over with my dad and he didn’t bat an eyelid, he wants what's best for me and gave the move the full blessing.”

For Fox, Neilson’s willingness to put in the hours was a major factor in bringing him on board for the 2025-26 campaign.

“I think Logan has the potential to be a guy who is a double-digit goal-scorer and that will be able to play up and down the lineup,” said Fox.

“When you watch his tape you can see he thinks the game offensively at a high level and has a great shot and skill set.

“He’s also willing to get to the hard areas. He’s still figuring out how best to use his size and reach to his advantage but competes hard.