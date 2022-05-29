London Pulse 52 Leeds Rhinos 45: Leeds complete campaign with narrow defeat in the capital

The result means Rhinos finish their second Superleague season in sixth place after winning nine of their 20 games.

The game also represented the last in charge of head coach Tracey Robinson who leaves the Rhinos after just five months – due to Visa issues – after succeeding Dan Ryan.

The home side made the stronger start and established an 8-5 lead but some strong defensive work by Tuaine Keenan and Vicki Oyesola – playing her 100th Superleaue match – provided the basis for Rhinos to attack through Amy Clinton and Brie Grierson and the visitors ended the first quarter leading 12-10.

Leeds Rhinos' Vicki Oyesola, with ball, played her 100th Superleague game against London Pulse on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Pulse quickly got back on level terms in the second quarter and forged ahead as Sacha McDonald and Olivia Tchine combined well up front to send the home side into the half-time break with a healthy 26-23 lead.

Pulse goalkeeper Lindsay Keable produced plenty of turn-over ball at the start of the second period as the hosts began to pull away from their opponents as Tchine continued to be clinical in her finishing.

Strong work from Michelle Magee and Jade Clarke kept the Rhinos in the hunt but they trailed 42-34 by the end of the quarter.

Paige Kindred entered the game at wing defence for Rhinos in the final period but the visitors found it difficult to make any inroads into Pulse’s lead as the game reached its conclusion.