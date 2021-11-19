Lord Glitters and David Watson shine for David O’Meara in Bahrain Trophy

Adrie De Vries riding Lord Glitters wins the Singspiel Stakes during the Dubai World Cup Carnival Races at the Meydan Racecourse on January 21, 2021 in Dubai. (Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 and twice successful in Dubai earlier this year, David O’Meara’s “horse of a lifetime” was last seen finishing last of 10 in the QEII on Champions Day last month.

The eight-year-old was forced to concede weight all round to his younger rivals in this £500,000 Group Three, but claimed his 10th career victory under a well-judged ride from Jason Watson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Positioned at the rear of the field for much of the 10-furlong contest, Lord Glitters began to make smooth headway early in the home straight.

Jockey Jason Watson won the Bahrain International Trophy on Lord Glitters (Picture: John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Racing inside the final furlong, it looked like it might be a one-two for Godolphin, with Andre Fabre’s French challenger Magny Cours battling it out for the lead with the Charlie Appleby-trained Barney Roy.

But O’Meara’s veteran had other ideas - finishing strongly to get up in the dying strides.

Yorkshireman O’Meara said: “He’s not getting any younger - he’s rising nine. To come out here and give a penalty away to all these is brilliant.

“We came here last year and finished fifth and felt we had a bit of unfinished business. We got behind a little bit and in a steadily-run race it was won off the front.

“Today there was a lot of talk it was going to be well-run, which we were delighted to hear.

“Coming abroad and winning any big race is brilliant. Coming out here is class.”

He added: “He is a fantastic horse; I might have been quoted in the past saying that he is a horse of a lifetime and I think he is for us.

“He did well in Dubai last year and that is the plan again if he comes out of this race well. The Saudi Cup meeting is an option now so we will bring him home and see how he is and start planning for that.”

The trainer was also keen to praise Watson’s part in the victory, saying: “Jason is a hell of a talent. He’s substituting for Danny (Tudhope) today, who is off injured, and he’s done a fantastic job.”