Keely Hodgkinson may have won the only gold medal by a British athlete at the Stade de France but a best haul for 40 years suggests the sport is in good hands – with two young Yorkshiremen at the vanguard of that new generation.

Great Britain claimed 10 medals in athletics over the course of the 10-day Olympic meet in Paris.

Hodgkinson’s memorable gold in the 800m last Monday night was complemented by four silvers and five bronzes, including a clean sweep of five podiums from five relay races.

It is Great Britain’s best athletics haul since 1984 and the days of Daley Thompson, Seb Coe and Tessa Sanderson.

All smiles: Louie Hinchliffe of Sheffield, right, with his Great Britain team-mate Zharnal Hughes, celebrate winning bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the Stade de France.

Hodgkinson will be the poster girl of British athletics going forward, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson at last has an Olympic medal to celebrate from a fourth attempt in the heptathlon.

But two young Yorkshireman have bright futures.

Louie Hinchliffe, the bolt from the blue in the 100m, delivered on the promise shown in winning the NCAA title in May and the British Championships in June by reaching the semi-final of the 100m in the middle weekend of the Games.

And then on Friday night the 21-year-old from Sheffield got his hands on a bronze medal, running the second leg for the British team in the 4x100m relay.

Tough going: Great Britain's Max Burgin (centre) in the Men's 800m Olympic final at the Stade de France (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Zharnel Hughes, who had pulled out of the men’s individual 200 metres due to hamstring tightness, returned to anchor a line-up also featuring Jeremiah Azu, Hinchliffe and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, with Middlesbrough’s Richard Kilty also getting a medal after helping them qualify from the semi-final.

It was a season’s best for the British men’s quartet in 37.61, who finished behind Canada, champions in 37.50, and South Africa, who claimed silver.

The United States’ team were disqualified for passing the baton outside the takeover zone in the first exchange between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek.

Hinchliffe said: “You could see it was a really messy race but we gave all of it.

Great Britain's Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe of Sheffield (second left), Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake celebrate winning bronze in the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final at the Stade de France (Picture: PA)

"It was all heart, all pure speed and we gave 110 per cent.

"You could see how much we wanted it and we got the result so its great.”

And in middle distance running, Yorkshire has another exciting star in Max Burgin.

The 22-year-old Halifax Harrier, who had not raced this year prior to finishing second at the British Championships to qualify for Paris due to the latest in a long line of injuries, made it through two rounds to reach Saturday night’s 800m final, where he finished eighth.

The succession of races, and a lack of sleep, meant that he could not quite recreate the form that had seen him run 1:43.50 in the semi-final, clocking just 0.34 seconds slower in a final won by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi taking gold in 1:41.19.

Burgin was second at the bell for the last lap before the race got away from him.

He said: “Yesterday I felt so happy and relieved to be in the final. I said to myself to go out there and give it my best.

“For me, that meant sitting on the leading pack. Based on how I was feeling yesterday, I thought I might be able to hang in with a slightly quicker pace but the quick turnaround got to me. The lack of sleep for the last few days, the cumulative effect and I just didn’t have it in me like I hoped I would.

“Ultimately my legs just didn’t have it. It wasn’t an embarrassing time by any means, even though I was dead last, it’s probably my fourth fastest ever time.

"So I can’t be too displeased, I need to take it on the chin, take it as a positive, move on and hopefully get some other fast races this season.”

Impressive in the junior ranks, Burgin has shown what he is capable of doing when running injury free and this will hopefully set him up for a bright future.

He added: “In terms of the championship experience as a whole, it’s been a great experience, learning the rounds, the recovery between sessions. I haven’t optimised it, I don’t think.

“I’ve tried to but things like lack of sleep, you can’t control. But it’s invaluable experience for me going into it next time, and even the next World Champs and Europeans.

"I’ll be so much more on it with what I need to do and what to expect.”