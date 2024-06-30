Louie Hinchliffe powers to Olympics as 100m legend Carl Lewis tips him to be Britain's best

Sheffield sprint sensation Louie Hinchliffe is off to the Olympics after capping his stunning rise with victory at the British Championships in Manchester.

In front of the watching – and beaming – Olympic legend and his coach Carl Lewis, the 21-year-old won the 100m title in 10.18 seconds to punch his ticket to Paris.

Less than two months ago no one outside the athletics world had heard of him - now he is the name on everyone’s lips.

Although 10.18 seconds is by no means his fastest time, the 9.95 seconds he ran to win the NCAA collegiate title in Oregon a month ago had secured the UK Athletics standard time and he needed to back that up with a top-two in Manchester.

Winning combination: Carl Lewis and 21-year-old Sheffield sprinter Louie Hinchliffe after winning the Men's 100m final during day one of the Olympic Trials and UK Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena. (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

In the pouring rain on Saturday night he did just that, reacting from a slower start than Jeremiah Azu and CJ Ujah inside him, Hinchliffe powered home over the closing 50 metres, punching the air with delight as he crossed the line.

Hinchliffe was more focused on golf in his teenage years and only ran with Sheffield and Dearne Athletics Club as a hobby, although as his former team manager John Wood told The Yorkshire Post, the raw talent was obvious.

After a year concentrating on academic studies at the University of Lancaster, that raw potential was harnessed by the University of Washington, and then more transformationally when he transferred to the University of Houston to be come under the watch of nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis.

Hinchliffe said: “Carl always said to me, the NCAA is just a bonus. This is what we were working for.

Louie Hinchliffe after winning the Men's 100m final during day one of the Olympic Trials and UK Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena (Picture: David Davies/PA)

“There was a lot of pressure, coming here as the collegiate champion. So it’s good to get the job done and lift the weight off my shoulders.

“It means everything to be going to Paris. I have dreamed about the Olympics since I was a kid and I will go with the attitude that I can win.”

Lewis, who was watching in Manchester and posed for pictures with fans, said: “Louie still has some time to improve and I think he can become one of the best Britain has had.

“We still have a way to go. The challenge now is getting faster.

Harrogate's Jacob Fincham-Dukes on his way to winning the Men's Long Jump. Will it be enough to take him to Paris? (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

“The faster you run, the harder it is to get faster but if we focus on what we can control, look at the aspects of his race that we can improve on, he’ll run faster.

“We have things that we know specifically we can do to get faster, not just hope he gets faster.”

Hinchliffe wasn’t the only Sheffield and Dearne athlete to book a train ticket to Paris on day one of the British Championships in Manchester.

Chukwuemeka Osammor, who is coached by James Taylor, became a UK champion in the men’s discuss and sealed his place on the Olympic team.

Osammor’s season’s best of 59.98m put him top of the pile.

The victorious Osammor, 23, said: “It was a good competition, but I felt there was more for me. There was a lot of intensity in the first round, but I couldn’t keep it going.”

York’s Scott Lincoln made it a perfect 10 British outdoor titles as he claimed men’s shot put gold.

The 31-year-old’s second throw of 20.81m proved his best and saw him take the victory from Patrick Swan with 17.83m and Isaac Delaney throwing 17.56m.

Lincoln who went to the Tokyo Olympics must now wait to hear on whether he has done enough to earn Olympic selection, as he has not thrown the required UK Athletics standard of 21m50 this year.

Also playing the waiting game, although in a stronger position, is Harrogate’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes in the long jump.

Fincham-Dukes, who was fourth at the recent European Championships, won the British title with a best leap of 7.95m that saw him edge out Alexander Farquharson (Aston Moore, Birchfield) on 7.89m and Alessandro Schenini (Ryan McAllister, Giffnock North) on 7.77m, both of which were season bests, while Kingston-upon-Hull’s Archie Yeo was fifth with 7.69m.

“It was a good competition despite the cold and the wind, but I got the job done and that's all that matters,” said Fincham-Dukes, who must now await further news on Olympic selection.