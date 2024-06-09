Louie Hinchliffe shatters 10-second barrier in 100m as Sheffield sprinter nears Olympics
While all eyes have been on Rome and the European Championships, Hinchliffe – a student at the University of Houston – won the prestigious NCAA title in Oregon with a time of 9.95 seconds.
It comes just a fortnight after he first ran 10 seconds flat and a week after he ran a wind-assisted 9.84 in Arkansas, which was not classed as a legal time.
Hinchliffe’s 9.95 seconds in Eugene is the sixth fastest time in British history behind the likes of Zharnal Hughes and 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie.
Hinchliffe, who went to Notre Dame High School in Sheffield and is a member of the Sheffield and Dearne Athletics Club, is also a good golfer, having played for Yorkshire as a schoolboy.
He is coached in Houston by Olympic great Carl Lewis.
Hinchliffe said after the race: “It was just a fight to the end. The moment the gun went off, it was full throttle. I just gave everything today.”
Next stop for him will be the British Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester at the end of the month.