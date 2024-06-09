Louie Hinchliffe, the 21-year-old sprinter from Sheffield who has emerged from nowhere over the last month, continued his meteoric rise by breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100m on Friday night.

While all eyes have been on Rome and the European Championships, Hinchliffe – a student at the University of Houston – won the prestigious NCAA title in Oregon with a time of 9.95 seconds.

It comes just a fortnight after he first ran 10 seconds flat and a week after he ran a wind-assisted 9.84 in Arkansas, which was not classed as a legal time.

Hinchliffe’s 9.95 seconds in Eugene is the sixth fastest time in British history behind the likes of Zharnal Hughes and 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie.

He is coached in Houston by Olympic great Carl Lewis.

Hinchliffe said after the race: “It was just a fight to the end. The moment the gun went off, it was full throttle. I just gave everything today.”