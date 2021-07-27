LTA British Tour, Ilkley: Scott Hillerby defeats team-mate Joe Kelt in qualifiers

Action all week: Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club. Picture: Getty Images

Scott Hillerby and Joe Kelt were part of the Ilkley team that had won the Under-18 Boys’ National Club Championships a week ago at the National Tennis Centre at Roehampton.

They found themselves on opposite sides of the net in singles on Centre Court during the second round of the men’s qualifying at Ilkley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hillerby, a 16-year-old from North Leeds, won 6-2, 1-6 (10-7) against Kelt, 18, from Ben Rhydding, despite Kelt having led 5-2 in the Champions’ tie-break.

Tom Horsfall, a Leeds Beckett University student from Austwick, was defeated 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 by 13th seed Kyle Rae from Northamptonshire.

Also through to the final qualifying round is Barney Fitzpatrick, son of former Leeds coach Nick.

Fitzpatrick Jr defeated 11th seed Cameron Price 7-5, 6-3 and Joseph Tirrell 6-3, 6-1 to give himself a final qualifying round match against 18-year-old Harry Rock.

Today, the qualifying starts and finishes for the women’s singles, while the men’s qualifying is also completed.