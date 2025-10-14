Luke Littler stunned by Doncaster ace Beau Greaves in World Junior Championships
The 21-year-old pipped the sport’s superstar Littler in a semi-final last-leg decider at Robin Park in Wigan, averaging 105 with every three darts thrown.
Eighteen-year-old Littler, who had won the PDC World Grand Prix only 24 hours earlier, averaged 107.4, landed a brace of 10-darters and missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the fourth leg of the contest.
Greaves, though, produced a sensational 11-dart break of throw in 11th and deciding leg and will face Dutch star Gian van Veen, the reigning champion, in next month’s final.
Three-time WDF women’s world champion Greaves – who is expected to accept a PDC Tour card for 2026-27 – has also won the PDC Women’s World Matchplay twice.
Littler had continued his superb recent form by dismantling rival Luke Humphries 6-1 in the World Grand Prix final in Leicester on Sunday night to land a fourth major trophy of the year.
Rather than taking some downtime after what Littler admitted had been a “brutal” double-start event in Leicester, the world champion was back at the oche at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan on Monday afternoon as part of the 128-strong field.
The event began with a round-robin format as 128 of the world's top youth talents were split into 32 groups of four. Greaves opened the tournament with a hat-trick of wins, storming through to the last 16 where she overturned a 4-2 deficit against Tyler Thorpe, reeling off four consecutive legs in 14, 15, 13 and 15 darts.
Greaves then beat Liam Maendl-Lawrance 6-2 at the quarter-final stage to set up her showdown with Littler, which she won by a similar scoreline.
Littler took to social media to congratulate Greaves on her win and wish her well for the final, where the 21-year-old will bid for a first World Youth title.
Writing on his Instagram story, Littler said: “I had two 10-dart legs, missed double 12 for a nine and still couldn’t win. Fair play to Beau. All the best in Minehead.
"Some talent.”