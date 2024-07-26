Luke Whitehouse and Harry Hepworth: How two Leeds Gymnastics Club members made it to the Paris Olympics

LUKE WHITEHOUSE started gymnastics when he was five at his local school, Harry Hepworth a few years later when he was eight and a half. They walked through the doors of Leeds Gymnastics Club at different stages of their journey, not knowing exactly where it would take them but excited and eager to learn.

Their dedication and diligence would take them all the way to the Olympics. For on Saturday morning, Whitehouse, now 22, and Hepworth, 20, walk out at the Bercy Arena in Paris for the qualifying session of the artistic gymnastics competition as Olympians.

It is a significant moment for both young men and for the gymnastics club that first sent people to an Olympics half a century ago and produced a medal winner in Nile Wilson in Rio just eight years ago.

But never before have they sent two gymnasts to one Games, and two in a five-man team is even better.

Britain's Harry Hepworth competes on the Pommel Horse during the Men's Team Finals event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, in Rimini in April (Picture: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s a historic moment for the club,” says Dave Murray, who has been coaching at Leeds Gymnastics Club for 20 years and currently serves as its head coach.

“We’re extremely proud of the gymnasts, the parents, the coaching team, the development of the club, and it will be fantastic to see the gymnasts out there on Saturday representing Great Britain, and representing Leeds Gymnastics Club.

“To have two in the team, it’s not done very often and is a very special accolade for us as a club. It’s really exciting for both of them and the journeys they’ve been on.”

Whitehouse is from Halifax and first started at Salterhebble Junior and Infants School, under Andy Butcher. When Butcher moved to Leeds Gymnastics Club almost a decade later, Whitehouse - reliant on his mum and dad ferrying him to training - switched from Halifax to the Leeds club that in 2012 moved to its own purpose-built facility in Seacroft.

Luke Whitehouse of Halifax is a two-time European champion on the floor exercise (Picture: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hepworth started when he was eight and a half and has been at Leeds Gymnastics Club since day one.

“Harry didn’t go the traditional route, most gymnasts start even younger than that at around five and spend a lot of time learning the basics,” explains Murray.

“Harry was a bit of a late starter, he had challenges with a hip condition which made it even more difficult. So he’s had to go through those adversities, and he’s had a lot of challenges to get to this level.”

Murray oversees a coaching team that includes Butcher and Tom Rawlinson. Together, and with the dedication of the two athletes, they have helped Luke win back-to-back European titles on the floor exercise - the latter of those in April convincing the selectors he was worthy of a place on the team for Paris - and Hepworth to the finals of three different apparatus at the recent world championships.

Luke Whitehouse and Harry Hepworth of Team GB poses for a photograph after being selected to represent Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“Luke is great, he’s very considerate, always thinks about what he’s doing,” says Murray, when asked to describe how both Yorkshire athletes are in training.

“He’s quite calm, consistent, his floor work is right up there with the best in the world.

“But he’s still working on his all-round, he’s only a young gymnast. It’s a remarkable achievement he’s made these Games. He’s very humble, he’s hard working and he’s a pleasure to coach and I’m excited to see him at the Olympic Games.”

Murray continues: “Harry is very determined and that comes through in how he competes and how he trains. He wants to compete with the best and that’s what drives him, whether that’s the biggest skills or the most difficult skills.

All smiles: Harry Hepworth, Joe Fraser, Luke Whitehouse, Jake Jarman and Max Whitlock of Team Great Britain pose for a selfie during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“He just wants it all and wants it straight away. It’s shown in the last world championships, him making three apparatus finals; the first British men’s artistic gymnast to do that, and to do it at such a young age just shows his determination to compete at the highest level.”

Whitehouse and Hepworth have become the figureheads of Leeds Gymnastics Club, the two men the rest look up to. And there is a lot of young people doing that, 2,000 or so members in total. Back when Wilson was winning a bronze in the horizontal bar in Rio, that number was more like 1,300.

And Murray believes that close-knit environment and a healthy, competitive spirit between Whitehouse and Hepworth has helped both men reach the Olympic stage.

“We’re pushing each other every day,” says Hepworth. “We see each other doing these crazy skills and, perhaps not consciously, we then try and execute it that little bit better.”

Murray adds: “They’re constantly pushing each other. Luke trains all-round, and Harry trains on the other apparatus, and those specialisms Harry has is a good complement to the work Luke does across all six apparatus. It means they bring slightly different strengths to the team as well. They just bounce off each other, push each other, support each other.”

Saturday will be the biggest day of their lives. It is the qualifying gateway for the rest of the Olympics.

First up, Whitehouse and Hepworth need to perform well enough to ensure the five-man squad led by British gymnastics superstar Max Whitlock in his final Games, qualifies for Monday evening’s men’s team final. Then there is the opportunity to qualify for the individual apparatus finals that follow later in the Olympics. The top eight scorers, but no more than two from each country, progress to those finals.

“If all goes well Saturday morning and they perform at their best, they’ve got every chance of making the floor final,” says Murray. “Harry will also be pushing for the rings and vault final.”

Paris was supposed to be an Olympics too soon for the Leeds duo. Los Angeles in 2028 had been the long-term target.

But now they are here, how does Murray - who is with them in Paris as part of the GB coaching team - expect them to tackle the challenge?

“I think they’ll go for it,” he says. “Two years ago we were planning for LA, we were going to do everything we could to be in contention for Paris selection but it wasn’t the plan. They’ve managed to get themselves in this position through fantastic work and results, they’ve almost got nothing to lose. It’s their first Games, hopefully they’ll go to one or many more.”

Luke and Harry in their own words...

Luke Whitehouse

​“Getting that call was very special, the Olympics is something I’ve dreamt of going to since I was a little boy, so getting told I was selected for the team was something I’m very proud of.

“The squad of boys is so strong, so whatever team was selected would have been a good one.

“After Europeans and the back to back gold on the floor, beating the current Olympic champion, that was the best I could have done to put myself on that team. 100 per cent that fills me with confidence. Stepping up into that competition late in the day, and going in with the title defend, that was pressure and I felt I dealt with that pressure, showed calmness and delivered.

“The target will be to get gold on the floor, I’m dreaming of being an Olympic champion.

“I just want to go out there and enjoy myself, soak everything up and have a good time.

“And it’s really exciting being part of it with Max. He is the most successful British gymnast ever and someone I’ve looked up to for many, many years. It’s such a privilege to be a part of this team with him.”

Harry Hepworth

“I’ve got nothing to lose, it’s my first Olympics, I want to help the team do well and do well by myself for my individual performance.

“I just want to go out there, smash my routines out and have a blast.

“I love the pressure, it kicks me into a different mode. The last world championships I made three finals on my debut, I think the pressure gives me more power and I use it and harness it.