Malek Green in as Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters put British Basketball League Trophy hopes on the line

Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters face decisive games in the BBL Trophy this weekend, with the former having bolstered their ranks.

As reported in Friday’s The Yorkshire Post, Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons has delved into the player market to sign 6ft 7in forward Malek Green, a 24-year-old from Ohio with recent experience of playing in Luxembourg.

“I’m really happy to be here and to be given the opportunity to play for the Sharks,” said Green, who was averaging 30 points a game in Luxembourg.

"I have heard great things about the organisation and the league and look forward to settling in with the team.”

Malek Green in training with his new Sheffield Sharks team-mates (Picture: Adam Bates)

Green comes in for Jubvril Adekoya, who left the Sharks’ with the organisation's best wishes last week.

Lyons said: “Malek brings additional presence and size that will further enhance our roster. We feel that he will be a quality addition to the squad and look forward to seeing his debut out there on the court.”

This weekend’s double-header with Plymouth City Patriots on Saturday night at Canon Medical Arena and Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday could come too early for Green to feature.

Sharks need to win both to have any chance of advancing to finals weekend in Birmingham at the end of the month.

The Hatters, meanwhile, need just one win to reach the Women’s BBL Trophy final, they have a semi-final against league leaders and big-spending London Lions on Sunday at the Canon Medical Arena (3pm).

Hatters head coach Vanessa Ellis has been selected as the head of the North team in the inaugural Women’s All-Star game in March.