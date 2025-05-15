Maltby Learning Trust kicks off Futsal scholarship in partnership with local school sportswear provider

Maltby Learning Trust has launched a new futsal scholarship programme across its four South Yorkshire primary academies, teaming up with Doncaster-based school sportswear provider ‘Cliffs’ to provide the kit.

The programme, which is now underway, puts young futsal players through their paces with a series of trials.

Selected players are then awarded a scholarship to attend weekly coaching sessions at Maltby Academy, delivered by qualified football coaches and support by the Sixth Form Football Scholars.

David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “We’re very excited to launch our futsal scholarship programme in partnership with Cliffs – the Doncaster branch of Schoolwear Solutions - across each of our primary schools.

(l-r): Scott Glover from Cliffs, David Sutton - CEO at Maltby Learning Trust, Ian Guyler from Cliffs and Andy Glossop - Football Development Officer at Maltby Academy with Futsal scholarship pupils.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing great opportunities for our students. Futsal not only enhances their football skills but also builds confidence, teamwork, and resilience, which are essential for their overall development."

Futsal is the FIFA recognised form of small-sided indoor football. It is played with a smaller, harder, and less bouncy football, resulting in games with much shorter passing, intense passages of play and more goal-scoring opportunities.

‘Cliffs’ – a branch of family-run Schoolwear Solutions located on Printing Office Street in Doncaster – has partnered with the Trust to supply players on the programme with their own training kit and top.

Scott Glover, regional manager at Schoolwear Solutions, said: "At Schoolwear Solutions, we're proud to sponsor the new futsal kit for Maltby Learning Trust. Sport plays a huge role in shaping young people - not just in terms of physical health, but also through building confidence, teamwork, and resilience.

“Supporting this initiative is our way of giving back to the community and helping create opportunities for pupils to grow both on and off the pitch."