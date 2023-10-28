NORTH YORKSHIRE jockey David Allan says Art Power’s victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot last Saturday was “fully deserved” as the popular grey finally earned the Group One win his career had suggested he was capable of.

Power play: David Allan riding Art Power to victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot last Saturday – earning a first UK Group One win for the jockey and rider. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

In the process he also earned a first UK top tier victory for the Malton-based rider and another for Allan’s long time trainer, Tim Easterby.

On a brilliant day for Yorkshire racing, which saw Karl Burke’s Poptronic also land a Group One in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and The Gatekeeper win the concluding Balmoral Handicap for Charlie Johnston, the speedy grey’s victory caught the eye.

Owned by King Power, who also own Championship football club Leicester City, Art Power dug deep to deny Frankie Dettori and Kinross back-to-back wins in the race, on the Italian’s apparent final day of riding in Europe.

Winning smile: Malton jockey David Allan after winning his first British Group One - the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes - on Art Power, who was also winning at the top level for the first time at Ascot last Saturday, too. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Allan told The Yorkshire Post: “You don’t find them very easily. I have been at Tim’s now for 21 years and it is the first one we have found together. We had Winter Power win a Group One (for the same owners) but it has been a long wait for me to get one from the yard itself.

“That was partly because Winter Power had a retained jockey (Silvestre de Sousa) on when he won the Nunthorpe, it was just one of those things you can’t do anything about.

“But to get one for the Easterbys was fantastic. I have been there that long I am like part of the furniture now.”

With the horse finally getting the soft ground he prefers, Allan was quietly confident of success despite his outsider’s starting price of 40-1.

He said: “The race itself actually went pretty plain sailing. He flew out of the stalls and after that we weren’t too bothered that we were alone. We had a plan and we stuck to it.”

Watching a replay of the race, from a furlong out, Kinross looks all over the winner, but Art Power had other ideas.

“When Frankie appears next to you and then goes past you think, ‘well we are going to be second and that’s as good as it gets’, but the little horse didn’t half dig in for me and really powered on and stuck his neck out at the finish.

“Even now you know the result, it doesn’t look as if it is going to happen does it!”

Allan continued: “That was his fifteenth run in a Group One. He’s gone to Ireland and annihilated horses that have come out and won Group Ones after he’s beaten them four, five lengths, so it is just rewards and he deserved to get one.

“He’s probably not going to go and do that on fast ground because that is just not him – this is his time of year and it went perfectly.”

While a lot of people involved in racing were around horses from an early age, Allan, who was born a few miles from Ayr racecourse, but grew up in Stockton, had an unusual route into the sport.

He said: “I used to mess around with motorbikes and had enrolled in a mechanics course at Middlesbrough College and that was the path I was going down until my mother sent me to the Northern Racing College – she didn’t tell me, she just booked me on!

“I’d never sat on a horse until I got there. The college sent me to Jack Berry’s at Malton. I had a lot of catching up to do and it turned out to be the best yard to catch up at. They had a lot of good horses and riders and I never learned so fast in my life.”

He had ridden 15 winners when he arrived at Easterby's highly-successful Great Habton operation and having ridden his 800th winner for them back in June, he is up to around 1,500 winners globally.

The pair head the Go Racing in Yorkshire trainer and rider table with 62 and 37 winners respectively.

Allan has three rides for the handler at Doncaster today – if racing goes ahead – in Ugo Gregory, who likes heavy ground, Mr Sox and the reliable Minella Scouse.