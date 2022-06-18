A dual Group One winner over six furlongs last term, Richard Fahey’s stable star also won the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting 12 months ago.

The win also completed a remarkable 24 hours for Fahey, who claimed a dramatic win in Thursday’s Norfolk Stakes with 50-1 shot The Ridler under Paul Hanaghan.

Having won the Greenham over seven furlongs on his reappearance this season, it encouraged Perfect Power’s connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas.

Victory salute: Perfect Power and Christophe Soumillon leave their rivals behind to win the Commonwealth Cup. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

But having seemingly had his stamina limitations exposed on the Rowley Mile when finishing seventh in May, the Ardad colt reverted to six furlongs in Berkshire and galloped home on the far side of the track under a power-packed ride from Christophe Soumillon to oblige as a 7-2 joint-favourite.

It was an impressive performance from the horse who picked up to go clear of his rivals and collect a third Group 1 and sixth victory of his career.

Flaming Rib and Flotus finished second and third respectively.

But there was disappointment for another fancied North Yorkshire horse in the race, Karl Burke’s El Caballo, who had won six of his seven starts and was sent off the 7-2 joint favourite with Fahey’s horse.

Impressive: Perfect Power showed tremendous speed to win the Commonwealth Cup. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But he trailed home 18th in the 20-runner field under Clifford Lee.

Of Perfect Power, Fahey said: “We hoped this lad would stay but he’s definitely happier back sprinting. He’s a great doer and an absolute pleasure to train. You can switch him on and off.

“Christophe doesn’t need any instructions. He loves him and so do I. I think we will stay sprinting with him and probably head for the Prix Maurice de Gheest over six and a half furlongs at Deauville. I was further back than I wanted, but Christophe Soumillon is the man.

“It’s fantastic. When you have a great belief in a horse and he doesn’t let you down - it’s fantastic.

Winning smile: Jockey Christophe Soumillon (centre) with The Duke of Cambridge (left) and The Duchess of Cambridge after winning the Commonwealth Cup. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

“When you’re a small trainer from the north of England, you need Group One horses. He has won three Group Ones now, it will be four soon. He is a special horse.”

Elsewhere, Inspiral belied her lengthy absence with a scintillating display in the feature Coronation Stakes.

The daughter of Frankel was the undoubted star juvenile filly of last season, winning each of her four starts including a Group One triumph in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, but having missed the 1000 Guineas, this was her first run in eight months.

Given a confident ride by Frankie Dettori, Inspiral was still well back in the field turning for home, but sprouted wings in the straight to mow down the pacesetters and the found another gear to pull four and three-quarter lengths clear of American raider Spendarella.

Another impressive winner was Skipton-born trainer William Haggas’ Candleford (11-2) under Tom Marquand in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. Lee was fifth on Burke’s 100-1 outsider Kelly’s Dino.