ATIBA LYONS believes his ability to put together a roster deeper with talent than in previous campaigns is at the root of Sheffield Sharks winning more back-to-back games in the 2024-25 season.

Friday-Sunday double-headers have been problematic for the Sharks in recent years, with the need to go again less than 48 hours after a Friday night game at the root of their inconsistency.

But in winning eight of their first 11 games in the Super League Basketball season to establish themselves as genuine title contenders, they appear to be on the way to snapping the habit.

This past month in particular has seen them claim wins over Caledonia and Surrey and then on the road at Newcastle Eagles and back at home against Surrey again last weekend.

This next weekend double-header, though, could prove their toughest yet with a trip to a revitalised Manchester tonight followed by a Sunday home game against the London Lions, whose overtime win against Surrey on New Year’s Day moved them back above Sheffield to go top.

“I just think we’re a team with a lot of depth, guys have stepped up at different points in games for us at home and on the road,” said Lyons, who with a modest increase in budget thanks to the summer takeover by American Vaughn Millette, has been able to add stronger players in the 6-11 positions.

“When you’re playing back-to-back in this league you need a deep roster and we’re a really strong team through and through.

“Sometimes the second unit that comes off the bench can grow a lead for us and gets us in a stronger position because there’s not much let-up in the team.”

Another key element of why they are enjoying more success in back-to-backs is something Lyons has always prided himself on: taking it one game at a time.

Which is why he won’t allow thoughts of London Lions coming to the Canon Medical Arena for the first time this season, no matter how attractive second-v-first is as a fixture, to cloud the focus on tonight’s challenge.

“Manchester are playing very well,” said Lyons, whose team won there earlier in the year in the league but lost on their first visit in the Trophy.

“They’re starting to find some form and it’s all coming together for them so they’re a competitive team. They’ve got some new pieces, they are playing an offensive style in which everyone is a threat, everyone has got a chance to really go off and score some big points so we have to be on our guard.