Marin Cilic enjoys moors trip before beating Yorkshire's Paul Jubb at Ilkley

A win for Hull-born Johannus Monday made him the last Yorkshireman standing at the Ilkley Open after Paul Jubb’s defeat to former world No 3 Marin Cilic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday, 23, faced a stern test in Terence Atmane – a quarter-finalist at Ilkley in 2024 and the tournament’s sixth seed – but he managed to get through in straight sets 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to move into round two.

“Going into the match, I really wanted to focus on my performance and focus on the things that I didn’t do well enough yesterday,” said Monday who felt that he scraped through the final round of qualifying against Alastair Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After recovering from a break of serve down in the first set, the world No 243 won the tiebreak against the Frenchman (ranked 123 in the world) and remained on top to secure victory inside 90 minutes.

Marin Cilic is enjoying his trip to Ilkley so far (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“My body language was much better than it was yesterday. That’s the main thing that my coach and I wanted to achieve coming off the court today.

“I was just honestly pleased that I did that, win or lose. It was a pretty good match for me.”

It wasn’t to be for fellow-Hull man Jubb who exited at the first-round stage after coming through qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world No 254 had his work cut out for him against 2014 US Open champion Cilic – who has a strong pedigree on grass with two championships at Queen’s and a Wimbledon final.

Johannus Monday is through to the last 16 at Ilkley (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Jubb saw break back points go begging to save the opening set after losing his serve to go 5-3 down.

He managed to set up a break point against the big-serving 6ft 6in Croat in the second set, but after Cilic saved with an ace, the 25-year-old had to stave off some pressure to make it to a tiebreak. The home favourite battled to save two match points, but an unreturnable serve brought up another, and Cilic converted to secure a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) win in 1hr 46 minutes.

“I thought it was a good match. Coming into the tournament, I had some things I wanted to achieve. There was definitely a lot of good stuff in there,” Jubb reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can definitely take a lot of confidence within myself, knowing it’s in there. To do it against a guy like Cilic, a player of his calibre, to be two tight sets, that’s a positive also.”

Cilic, the first grand slam singles champion to play at the Ilkley tournament, was delighted to earn a first grass court win in three years.

“It was my first match on the grass since 2022, so it was quite interesting,” said the 36-year-old.

“Paul played really well. I would say the crowd was very fair, even though you could feel that they want to support him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a pleasure to be here to be here. It was a great match and a really nice atmosphere.

“Playing on grass in the UK is always fun, it’s such a long tradition. Also to be out of these big cities, it’s a breather. We were up the moor a few times already, enjoying the fresh air.”

Nottingham-born Billy Harris, 30, is also into the last 16 after a straight set victory in Tuesday’s centre court opener against Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo which set up a Battle of the Brits with 22-year-old wildcard Jack Pinnington Jones of Surrey who overcame Kazakhstan’s former world No 39 Mikhail Kukushkin.