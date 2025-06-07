Marin Cilic the main draw as 'Wimbledon of the North' Ilkley Open grows in stature

No Norrie, no worry. There’ll still be a tennis party at Ilkley this week.

One in which a rising star of the British women’s game is invited, and the red carpet is rolled out for a former men’s grand slam winner and Wimbledon finalist.

Not to mention a bigger crowd and more hospitality and activities to entertain fans than any of the previous nine incarnations of Yorkshire’s great tennis championships in this idyllic part of the world, this year rebranded the Lexus Ilkley Open and given greater status - particularly on the women’s side - in the grass court countdown to Wimbledon.

British star Cam Norrie had entered but then went deeper than expected at the French Open, prompting his decision to rest this week rather than discover his game on grass.

Anyone for tennis: Action from last year’s Lexus Ilkley Trophy, Yorkshire’s tournament which is continuing to grow in stature in the grass court countdown to Wimbledon. (Picture: James Hardisty)

But there are plenty of other higher-profile names heading to Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, befitting the tournament’s rise in prominence. Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion and Wimbledon finalist four years later, is the name that immediately leaps off the entry list. That and British favourite Harriet Dart.

“Cilic is the first grand slam champion we’d have ever hosted at Ilkley, which is fantastic; US Open winner now playing at Ilkley. What a treat,” beams Rik Smith, the long-standing tournament director and club member.

“I had been hoping for a Cilic-Norrie finally - but even if not, it’s unbelievable to have those names associated with Ilkley.

“Cam was a big draw for us and it would have been fantastic to have him, but the success he has had at Roland Garros, in the end has led to his withdrawal. It’s disappointing for us, but we’ve got Cilic coming, Chris Eubanks from America.

The Lexus Ilkley Tennis Trophy; George Loffhagen (GBR) returns the ball to Denis Kudla (USA) during their match on centre court (Picture: James Hardisty)

“On the women’s side, Harriet has been a consistent player for British tennis for a number of years, so to have her here further raises the profile of the tournament. Harriet has been to Ilkley before so it will be good to welcome her back.”

Such names only highlight the growing appeal of a tournament that likes to think of itself as the ‘Wimbledon of the North’. Ilkley now forms part of the Open series in the lead-up to Wimbledon, with the women’s event elevated to a WTA125 event.

It reflects the investment that has gone into the tournament both from the club that puts its profits into improving the infrastructure and the provision of free coaching to juniors around the West Yorkshire area, and the Lawn Tennis Association.

This year, centre court will have bigger stands than ever before.

Former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic of Croatia is the big draw at Ilkley this year (Picture: AELTC/Florian Eisele - Pool/Getty Images)

“We’re up 300-400 on centre court this year, that now has a capacity of around 1,600-1,700, which is double the capacity we had in 2022, a huge rise over those three years,” Smith tells The Yorkshire Post.

“In terms of the overall grounds we’ve extended the public areas hugely to accommodate all the additional spectators on centre court.

“We’re also doing lots of events around the tennis to make it a full day event for all the spectators.

“That’s always been our strategy, tennis is the anchor for the main event, what we want to do is bring a new audience to tennis. We used to be part of the second-tier of tournaments, the Trophy series, which included Surbiton, Manchester and ourselves. What we’ve managed to do year on year is expand the event, improve the facilities, attract more spectators. We believe we’ve taken ourselves up alongside Birmingham, Nottingham and Eastbourne, which is an unbelievable place to be from where we were 10 years ago.

“With a few days to go we’d already surpassed our ticket sales from last year. The snowball effect is still there and that demonstrates that the event has still got a significant amount of growth potential.”

Improving the experience for the players has also been essential.

“There’s been reservations in the past from players about the grass quality and the overall scale of the event,” admits Smith.

“But now players are starting to realise there has been huge investment in the club and that investment has been directed at the playing surface to ensure what we’re producing at Ilkley is alongside any other tournament they’ll go to this month.

“Wimbledon obviously has millions to invest in their surfaces, but hopefully where we’ve got it to is that Ilkley is a great warm-up event for the big grass court competitions.”

The only thing the tournament organisers can’t control is the weather.

“I try not to look at the forecast and we’ll deal with it on a day-by-day basis,” laughs Smith.