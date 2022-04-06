Masters 2022: What time does it start, tee times and how to watch TV coverage

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the other big names to keep an eye on are defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career grand slam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottie Scheffler replaced Jon Rahm at the top of the world rankings recently and both men will be out to impress.

Here's all you need to know to keep up with this week's tournament...

How to watch the US Masters 2022 on TV?

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the event. On Thursday and Friday, coverage will start at 2pm and run through until late in the night.

On Saturday, coverage will begin on Sky Sports Golf from 7.30pm while on Main Event coverage will start at 8pm.

THE MASTERS: Gets underway on Thursday and ends on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

Sky Sports Golf will start coverage at 6.30pm on the final day of the tournament while Main Event will show the action at Augusta National from 7.30pm.

What time does the US Masters start? What are the tee times?

Round one - Thursday, 7 April

13:00 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), JJ Spaun (US)

13:11 Austin Greaser US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)

13:22 Larry Mize (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sepp Straka (Aut)

13:33 Fred Couples (US), Garrick Higgo (SA), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

13:44 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Ryan Palmer (US), Vijay Singh (Fij)

13:55 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford (US), Cameron Young (US)

14:06 Stewart Cink (US), Brian Harman (US), Harry Higgs (US)

14:17 Aaron Jarvis (Cay)*, Zach Johnson (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

14:39 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

14:50 Talor Gooch (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

15:01 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)

15:12 Daniel Berger (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Kevin Kisner (US)

15:23 Paul Casey (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

15:34 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Tiger Woods (US)

15:45 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), James Piot (US)*, Justin Thomas (US)

15:56 Tony Finau (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

16:18 Stewart Hagestad (US)*, Sandy Lyle (Sco)

16:29 Cameron Champ (US), Lucas Glover (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

16:40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Cameron Davis (Aus), Bernhard Langer (Ger)

16:51 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Laird Shepherd (Eng)*

17:02 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

17:13 Corey Conners (Can), Russell Henley (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

17:24 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

17:35 Tom Hoge (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)*, Bubba Watson (US)

17:57 Sung Jae Im (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson (US)

18:08 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III (US)

18:19 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

18:30 Billy Horschel (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

18:41 Patrick Cantlay (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Will Zalatoris (US)

18:52 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

19:03 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

Round two - Friday, 8 April

13:00 Stewart Hagestad (US)*, Sandy Lyle (Sco)

13:11 Cameron Champ (US), Lucas Glover (US, Erik van Rooyen (SA)

13:22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Cameron Davis (Aus), Bernhard Langer (Ger)

13:33 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Laird Shepherd (Eng)*

13:44 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

13:55 Corey Conners (Can), Russell Henley (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

14:06 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

14:17 Tom Hoge (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)*, Bubba Watson (US)

14:39 Sung Jae Im (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson (US)

14:50 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III (US)

15:01 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

15:12 Billy Horschel (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

15:23 Patrick Cantlay (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Will Zalatoris (US)

15:34 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

15:45 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

15:56 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), JJ Spaun (US)

16:18 Austin Greaser (US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)

16:29 Larry Mize (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sepp Straka (Aut)

16:40 Fred Couples (US), Garrick Higgo (SA), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

16:51 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Ryan Palmer (US), Vijay Singh (Fij)

17:02 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford (US), Cameron Young (US)

17:13 Stewart Cink (US), Brian Harman (US), Harry Higgs (US)

17:24 Aaron Jarvis (Cay)*, Zach Johnson (US, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

17:35 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

17:57 Talor Gooch (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

18:08 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)

18:19 Daniel Berger (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Kevin Kisner (US)

18:30 Paul Casey (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

18:41 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Tiger Woods (US)

18:52 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), James Piot (US)*, Justin Thomas (US)

19:03 Tony Finau (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

The timings and pairings for the action on Saturday and Sunday will be confirmed after the first two rounds are completed.

Can I stream the 2022 Masters golf tournament?

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action as it happens on multiple digital devices - including mobile phones and tablets - via the Sky Go app.

Golf fans wanting to watch the Masters action without signing up to a contract can buy a day or month passes to Sky Sports from NOW TV.