Masters tips: Yorkshire's Dan Bradbury tips rising European stars to excel at Augusta
For 25-year-old Dan Bradbury of Wakefield, who marked his first two years on the DP World Tour with victories in each season, one day hopes to be playing at Augusta.
But until then, it’s sitting, watching and dreaming.
“I love the par threes so I’ll definitely have that on,” said Bradbury, who has twice played the Open.
“It is the one event of the year that you try and watch - the Masters, the Ryder Cup and the Open. Doesn’t matter if I’m playing or not I’ll always watch them.
“Augusta is a special week. It’s nice to sit down with your dinner and put it on.”
And his tips to don the green jacket come Sunday evening?
“I think Ludvig Aberg - it won’t be long before he wins a major, and Tyrell Hatton is due a big week,” he said.
“And then I’d say Joaquin Niemann, he’s been playing so well on the LIV tour.”