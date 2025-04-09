Masters tips: Yorkshire's Dan Bradbury tips rising European stars to excel at Augusta

What does a Tour player do when he’s not fortunate enough to have qualified for the Masters? He watches it on television like the rest of us.

For 25-year-old Dan Bradbury of Wakefield, who marked his first two years on the DP World Tour with victories in each season, one day hopes to be playing at Augusta.

But until then, it’s sitting, watching and dreaming.

“I love the par threes so I’ll definitely have that on,” said Bradbury, who has twice played the Open.

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden walks with caddie Joe Skovron on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08 (Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“It is the one event of the year that you try and watch - the Masters, the Ryder Cup and the Open. Doesn’t matter if I’m playing or not I’ll always watch them.

“Augusta is a special week. It’s nice to sit down with your dinner and put it on.”

And his tips to don the green jacket come Sunday evening?

“I think Ludvig Aberg - it won’t be long before he wins a major, and Tyrell Hatton is due a big week,” he said.