Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates birthday with Ryder Cup call-up
Fitzpatrick, 31 on the day of the announcement, has had struggles this season but impressively turned things around at the US PGA Championship in May and has not looked back.
European captain Luke Donald named Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka as his selections to complete the team which will defend the trophy in the United States.
It means 11 of the victorious side in Rome will reassemble at Bethpage in New York on September 26-28 with Rasmus Hoijgaard replacing his twin Nicolai as the only change.
Masters champion Rory McIlroy, newly-crowned FedEx Cup winner Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Bob MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Hoijgaard all previously secured automatic qualification.
On former US Open champion Fitzpatrick, Donald said: “Matt himself said he didn’t get off to the best start this year but he has turned it around impressively.
“No-one statistically has been as good as Matt has in the last two months.
“He is playing tremendous golf now with six top 10s in his last eight starts.”
Fitzpatrick added: “It was a nice birthday present.
“There is a lot of belief after the last few weeks, I felt like I’ve turned my game around from the start of the season and to finish this Ryder Cup run-in with the form I’ve shown is a real positive and it would be lovely to carry that into Bethpage.”
England’s Matt Wallace, who missed out on a captain’s pick in 2018 despite three victories that season, suffered more heartbreak.
The 35-year-old finished 12th in the European team rankings.