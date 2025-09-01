Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick received the perfect birthday gift yesterday when he was named in the European team for this month’s Ryder Cup.

Fitzpatrick, 31 on the day of the announcement, has had struggles this season but impressively turned things around at the US PGA Championship in May and has not looked back.

European captain Luke Donald named Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka as his selections to complete the team which will defend the trophy in the United States.

It means 11 of the victorious side in Rome will reassemble at Bethpage in New York on September 26-28 with Rasmus Hoijgaard replacing his twin Nicolai as the only change.

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe lifts the Ryder Cup trophy following victory with 16 and a half to 11 and a half win following the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Masters champion Rory McIlroy, newly-crowned FedEx Cup winner Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Bob MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Hoijgaard all previously secured automatic qualification.

On former US Open champion Fitzpatrick, Donald said: “Matt himself said he didn’t get off to the best start this year but he has turned it around impressively.

“No-one statistically has been as good as Matt has in the last two months.

“He is playing tremendous golf now with six top 10s in his last eight starts.”

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 31: Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the fifth green on day four of the Omega European Masters 2025 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on August 31, 2025 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick added: “It was a nice birthday present.

“There is a lot of belief after the last few weeks, I felt like I’ve turned my game around from the start of the season and to finish this Ryder Cup run-in with the form I’ve shown is a real positive and it would be lovely to carry that into Bethpage.”

England’s Matt Wallace, who missed out on a captain’s pick in 2018 despite three victories that season, suffered more heartbreak.