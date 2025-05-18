Matt Fitzpatrick 'happy to be back' and hunting down Scottie Scheffler at PGA Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick goes into Sunday night’s final round of the PGA Championship not expecting to overhaul world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, but just happy to be in the mix at a major championship once again.

The 30-year-old from Sheffield has not contended in the majors since his breakthrough victory at Brookline at the 2022 US Open.

He had a serious slump in form in 2024 that resulted in a number of changes, including the decision to dispense with his experienced caddie and fellow Yorkshireman Billy Foster, just before the Masters.

But in an about-turn of form he goes into the final round at Quail Hollow on Sunday night in the mix at a major once again, although admitting that the five under-par Scheffler negotiated the final five holes in on Saturday, to open up a three-shot lead on the field – six on Fitzpatrick – meant it was going to be a tall order.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, hits from the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Saturday, May 17, 2025 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fitzpatrick, who had rounds of 68, 68, 72 and was at one stage on Saturday evening just one off the lead, said: “The best thing for me is I am just happy to be in this position given the start of the year I’ve had.

“I obviously want to win another major, of course I do, but I’ve already won one, so I feel like there’s less pressure when you’ve already won one definitely.”

After Saturday’s round, the former Ryder Cup player added: “I didn't feel like I played that bad. Just didn't hole my putts early doors in the middle of the round when I needed to to take some chances that I had. I didn't believe it was easy out there obviously with the wind.

“I made big steps in where I've been over the last four or five months, so happy I'm up front.”

Asked what he needed to do on Sunday, the Yorkshireman said: “If I can hit it just as well into the greens, just make every putt I look at, I'll have a chance. But I don't see Scottie bobbling it.”

Not many would, given Scheffler’s imperious pedigree when out in front.

He is a strong favourite tonight to finally get his hands on the Wanamaker Trophy after separating himself from the field with an eagle on the 14th and birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th to lead on 11 under.

He heads Swedish veteran Alex Noren by three with fellow Americans JT Poston and Davis Riley on seven-under-par.

Jon Rahm is a shot further back in the group at six-under par as he looks to return to prominence.