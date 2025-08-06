Matt Fitzpatrick in FedEx Cup hunt as Yorkshire seven chase home gains on DP World Tour
For a former European Tour that touches all corners of the globe nowadays, it is refreshing to see that of the next eight tournaments on the schedule, five are in the British Isles.
The British Masters at the Belfry in a fortnight is followed by the PGA at Wentworth and the Irish Open at the K Club outside Dublin, before the the run of UK and Ireland tournaments concludes with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.
Before that, the Nexo Championship kicks off the home stretch at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.
Seven Yorkshire golfers are in action, with two in particular within two or three more good finishes of sealing a spot on the PGA Tour next season.
Harrogate’s John Parry and Northallerton’s Dan Brown have wins on the board in Mauritius and Germany respectively, and therefore have one of 10 tickets to America offered to the highest-ranked players at the end of the season not already exempt, within their grasp.
Parry is seventh on the money list, while Dan Brown is 17th.
Two men needing good finishes to the campaign to secure a spot in the top-50 and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship are Sheffield’s Sam Bairstow in 54th and Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury in 86th.
But three men right on the bubble of the top 113 who get full status on the DP World Tour again next year are Rotherham rookie Ben Schmidt in 105th, Sheffield’s Alex Fitzpatrick in 112th and Joe Dean in 116th. Each of those needs to get moving in the right direction and quickly.
Over in Memphis at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the PGA Tour’s top 70 have qualified for the first of three play-off rounds with the top 50 progressing to week two.
Strong performances at the PGA Championship and Open have rescued a difficult season for Matt Fitzpatrick who starts the play-offs in 41st, and like his brother, is fighting to keep his head above water.