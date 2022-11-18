US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick remains on course to become European No 1 despite Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish to round two of the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy was level par after 15 holes of his second round and just one under for the tournament before making birdies on the 16th and 17th and a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th.

The resulting 68 left the world number one five under par and seven shots behind joint leaders Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, who both shot 67 following opening 65s.

Hatton held a three-shot lead after starting round two with three straight birdies but that was clawed back by Fitzpatrick, with the pair three shots clear of the chasing pack headed by Alex Noren and Adri Arnaus.

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England looks on during Day Two of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A third victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates would see Sheffield’s Fitzpatrick finish top of the DP World Tour rankings unless McIlroy is second, while second place for Fitzpatrick would require McIlroy to be worse than seventh for the Englishman to triumph.

Fitzpatrick, who has been suffering with a sore throat, said: “Really, really pleased with the way I played again and scored really well too. It was a good day.

“I feel better than I did yesterday. Just not quite sleeping as well as I would like but my game feels in good shape.

“My focus was just trying to win the event this week and I feel like I’ve played two good rounds to start with to put myself in position.”

Rory McIlroy of Northen Ireland plays his second shot on the 18th hole. (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Asked what sparked his much-needed finish, McIlroy said: “I’m not sure, but whatever it was I need to bottle if for the weekend.