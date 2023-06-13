Matt Fitzpatrick on US Open title defence and confusion over PGA Tour-LIV golf alliance

A year ago Matt Fitzpatrick was the nostalgic pick to win the US Open. Having won the US Amateur at Brookline, wouldn’t it be nice if he won his first major there as a professional?

Hand on heart, how many believed he would do it? Not after squandering the chance to win the PGA Championship a month earlier when playing in the final group on the Sunday. Not without even a regular PGA Tour win to his name.

What happened over those four days at Brookline have gone down in golfing lore and the Yorkshire sporting annals as one of the great accomplishments, as Sheffield’s Fitzpatrick, with canny old Bingley bagman Billy Foster by his side, defied history and provided that nostalgic narrative with a thrilling victory.

It means Fitzpatrick returns to the US Open, held this week at the par-70 Los Angeles Country Club, as the defending champion and a man a lot more people are tipping for victory.

Time to let go: Matt Fitzpatrick of Sheffield with the US Open trophy at Brookline last year. He defends his title at the Los Angeles Country Club from Thursday. (Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Winning last year gave me the boost that when I played my best or when I play well I can compete with anyone and I can win a major,” said the 28-year-old, who won once in his year as US Open champion, at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

“I think that was the biggest thing for me to take away, (now) turning up to events knowing that (if) my game feels in good shape I’ve got a chance to win this week.

“Maybe previously I’ve almost felt like I played well and not necessarily competed in majors, whereas now I feel like it’s kind of the opposite.

“As long as my game is there or thereabouts, I feel like I can perform.

Matt Fitzpatrick finished 20th at the RBC Canadian Open last week (Picture: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“It was more about trying to get in contention, just putting myself in that position, giving myself a chance. I wouldn't necessarily say I felt like my best golf could compete with some of the guys out here.

“I know I had conversations with my coaches about that, about what guys did that I didn't. But certainly after last year I feel like I can compete.”

That win at the Heritage back in April helped prove the US Open was no one-off, and also came after a frustrating start to the year when he was hampered by an injury between his neck and his shoulder blades.

His form has been steady – not knocking on the door like he was this time last year and that compatriots Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrell Hatton have been this season – but consistent; 10th at the Masters, ninth at the Memorial, 20th at the Canadian Open last week.

Yorkshire triumph: Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I feel like the start of the year, I had a good obviously first event in Hawaii and then got injured, and that kind of felt like it set me back quite a bit for February and March,” said Fitzpatrick, who threw in a missed cut at the PGA Championship last month. “I ended up obviously playing well in April.

“I feel like my game is kind of getting in the right place. I was asked at Memorial after round one or two if I was trending. I certainly felt like Memorial and last week I was playing some good golf. I didn't necessarily score too well last week, but again, I had a slight flare-up on the Friday afternoon with my neck.

“I definitely feel like my game is in better shape. I certainly don't think it's as good as it was last year.”

Fitzpatrick plays alongside Open champion Cameron Smith for the first two rounds, two men who have been playing on different tours since their major breakthroughs last summer.

Fitzpatrick stayed loyal to the PGA Tour while Smith jumped to the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV circuit last year – the two feuding factions uniting suddenly last week.

On the face of it golf’s bitter civil war appears to be over but under the surface there are many so-far unanswered questions and residual feelings of resentment by a large section of the two main tours’ membership at how they have been treated in the whole saga.

But although several days have passed since PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan went on live network television in the United States with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to announce the surprise deal there are very few details about how things will work, and that has led to dissent among the rank and file.

Inevitably, Fitzpatrick was asked for his views.

“I guess the whole thing is confusing. It was confusing last year,” said the Sheffield golfer, who swerved a question about whether those players who remained loyal to the established tours should be suitably compensated for missing out on LIV’s millions.

“I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on. Are we signing with the PIF? Are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea.

“Even though I guess it is confusing, it’s pretty clear that nobody knows what’s going on apart from about four people in the world.”

That will not cloud his thought process when it comes to mounting a defence of his title. You’re thinking, ‘It’s a par four, where do I need to hit it? Where is the wind?’ That’s all you’re thinking about.”