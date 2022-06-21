Matt Fitzpatrick: Watch US Open winner's remarkable 18th-hole bunker shot which helped seal first major

With the potential of a play-off looming, the 27-year-old from Sheffield made a remarkable par from a fairway bunker on the 18th to claim his first major title and his veteran caddie Billy Foster has predicted big things for the Yorkshireman.

The bunker shot on the final hole is one that will go down in history, with the Sheffield native displaying nerves of steel to line up and execute the approach to perfection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitzpatrick climbed to a career-high 10th in the world rankings with his victory at Brookline, the same course where he won the US Amateur title.

He is only the second player to win the US Open and US Amateur titles on the same course after Jack Nicklaus, who achieved the feat at Pebble Beach.

“I think he’s going from strength to strength and he will become one of the most dominant players in the game,” said Foster, who celebrated his first major win after near-misses while working for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

“I always thought he was a winner but I must admit I didn’t think he’d become as good as he has. He’s far better than I thought.

“He has an incredible work ethic, no-one works harder. I can see him winning further majors.”